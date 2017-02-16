Gonzaga's Tillie out indefinitely with broken bone in hand - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga's Tillie out indefinitely with broken bone in hand

Posted:

Gonzaga freshman forward Killian Tillie is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his shooting hand.

"It's pretty tough, I did it at practice yesterday," Tillie said. "I had the ball and someone just slapped my hand. It's a pity to do it right before a game, I wanted to play in this game. We don't know yet how serious it is, so we'll see."

Tillie has played in 24 games for the Bulldogs this season, averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13 minutes per game. Tillie is also third on the team in steals with 0.9 per game.

The 6-10, 200-lb. native of Cagnes-sur-Mer, France had a career high 12 points to go along with 8 rebounds in Gonzaga's last matchup with San Francisco on Jan. 5. He also had strong showings in recent matchups against Santa Clara on Feb. 4, with 10 points on 4-5 FG, and at LMU on Feb.  9, finishing with 11 points and 6 rebounds in 16 minutes of play.

Sophomore guard Bryan Alberts also missed Thursday's game against USF with a severe ankle sprain, according to head coach Mark Few.

