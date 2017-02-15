Gonzaga's Karnowski and WSU's Hawkinson named Senior CLASS award finalists

By Gonzaga & WSU Athletics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Przemek Karnowski was named one of 10 finalists for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award Wednesday.

Ten men's basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as finalists for the award. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Karnowski is averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the No. 1/1 Zags (26-0, 14-0 West Coast Conference). He is second in the conference shooting 61.5 percent from the field. The redshirt senior is also adding a block per game. Karnowski tops the WCC with his 68.4 field goal percentage in conference play. In GU's win at BYU, he became the program's all-time leader in wins in a career, now at 126.

In the classroom, Karnowski completed his undergraduate degree in May 2016, graduating with a Bachelor of Education in Sport Management. He is currently working on his master's degree in the MBA program and boasts a 3.43 grade-point average in the graduate program. The Torun, Poland native has been a staple in the Spokane community making multiple visits to local hospitals, the Boys and Girls Club and along with several other local events.

The finalists were chosen by national media from the list of 30 candidates announced in January. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 20. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners. The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four.

Washington State men's basketball senior Josh Hawkinson is one of 10 NCAA men's basketball student-athletes chosen as a finalist for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award® in college basketball it was announced Wednesday.



Hawkinson is the only Pac-12 student-athlete to be named a finalist for the award. He is joined by Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson), Evan Bradds (Belmont), Josh Hart (Villanova), Nigel Hayes (Wisconsin), Amile Jefferson (Duke), Peter Jok (Iowa), Przemek Karnowski (Gonzaga), Tim Kempton (Lehigh) and Frank Mason III (Kansas).



For more information on each of the finalists, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.



MEN'S BASKETBALL SENIOR CLASS AWARD FINALISTS:

Jaron Blossomgame, Clemson

Evan Bradds, Belmont

Josh Hart, Villanova

Josh Hawkinson, Washington State

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

Amile Jefferson, Duke

Peter Jok, Iowa

Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga

Tim Kempton, Lehigh

Frank Mason III, Kansas