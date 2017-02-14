Spokane area MMA highlights from Conquest of the Cage - February - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane area MMA highlights from Conquest of the Cage - February 3rd

The popularity of mixed martial arts has exploded in the Inland Northwest recently, so we called on our resident MMA analyst Joe McHale to help us bring it more coverage.

Joe joins our Sam Adams for full highlights of Conquest of the Cage from Northern Quest Resort and Casino on February 3rd.

You can watch all of the fights from the event here.

