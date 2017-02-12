Chiefs hold off Tri City 4-3 on SWX

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on late to beat the rival Tri-City Americans in front of over 9,800 fans at Spokane Arena on Saturday night. Ethan McIndoe led the Chiefs with two goals.

Spokane struck early in the first period, taking advantage of two quick penalties by the Americans to score with a 5-on-3 advantage at the 2:28 mark. Team-leading scorer Kailer Yamamoto snapped in his 31st of the season on a second attempt from the left circle, sneaking the puck just under the cross bar with assists going to Riley Woods and Keanu Yamamoto.

Tri-City experienced déjà vu just 41 seconds later as a Yamamoto – this time Keanu – sniped in a power play goal from the left circle, beating goaltender Rylan Parenteau for for his 21st of the season, with assists to younger brother Kailer and rookie defenseman Ty Smith.

Ethan McIndoe earned a greasy goal at the 7:55 mark, taking advantage of a scrum in front of the Tri-City net to push in his 13th of the season. Woods picked up his second point of the night, joining Czech forward Ondrej Najman with assists on the play.

Just over two minutes later, forward Hayden Ostir skipped a pass from behind the Tri-City net to a streaking McIndoe, who chipped in his second of the night to push the Chiefs’ margin to four goals.

The Americans came to life in the third period, scoring three-straight goals beginning with Brett Leason’s third of the season at the 1:40 mark. Team captain Tyler Sandhu beat starting goaltender Jayden Sittler to the short side at the 10:24 mark, followed by Finnish defenseman Juuso Valimaki powering a one-timer into the net from the right point with 7:04 left in regulation.

The Chiefs were able to hold on late, moving back within eight points of Portland for the second and final wild card position in the WHL Playoffs race.

Spokane outshot Tri-City 29-24 overall. They went 2-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Sittler finished with 16 saves on 19 shots faced in 52:56 while Dawson Weatherill turned aside all five shots faced in 7:04 in relief. Parenteau made 25 saves on 29 shots faced in 57:49.