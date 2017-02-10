Zags Win 11th-Straight Game After Dominating Third Quarter

by Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga Bulldogs used a familiar formula to win their 11th-straight game and 20th of the season on Thursday night, 73-61, over Loyola Marymount at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

That formula is great defense, coupled with some exciting offensive runs, to remain on top of the West Coast Conference. The Zags trailed 30-27 at half, but improved to 5-4 when trailing at halftime this season by outscoring the Lions 46-31 in the second half, including 23-5 in the third quarter.

Kiara Kudron, who finished a rebound short of her fourth double-double of the year with 14 points and nine rebounds, led a balanced Gonzaga attack. 11 different Zags scored on the night, and the GU bench led the Lions bench 34-13 on the scoreboard. Jill Barta joined Kudron with nine boards and added eight points, and Zhané Templeton was the other Zag in double-figures with 10 points. Chandler Smith scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, and her fellow reserve Emma Wolfram had six points and four blocks, a season high.

The Zags held LMU to 37 percent shooting from the field in the first two quarters, and just seven percent shooting in the third. The first half was back and forth with neither team gaining more than a five-point advantage. A late three from LMU gave them a 30-27 halftime advantage. Five minutes into the third quarter two Elle Tinkle free throws gave GU the 34-33 lead, and LMU only scored two more points over the remainder of the quarter, as Gonzaga poured in 16 more for the 50-35 lead. Over that stretch, the Zags made 11-of-12 free throws, as they attacked the basket all night and held a 25-6 advantage in made free throws. The five points is second fewest allowed in a quarter in GU history, as UC Irvine scored four this season.

LMU found a bit of an offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter, but got no closer than 10 points as the Gonzaga offense was rolling thanks to three pointers from Templeton, Smith, and Emma Stach. After trailing in the rebounding department by five at half, Gonzaga ended the game up 43-34 in that category. The Zags held LMU leading scorer Jackie Johnson to 13 points, as she came in averaging 17.6.

“I’m really happy with our third quarter defense, obviously allowing five points in a quarter is phenomenal and we really rallied in the second half after having a first half that was a little disjointed,” Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier said. “Offensively, defensively, and rebounding-wise, we weren’t at our best in the first half, and to finish the way we did is great.”

For the Zags (20-4, 11-2 WCC) they won their 20th game for the 10th time in 11 seasons, and 11th time in program history, including twice under third-year head coach Lisa Fortier. GU remains at home this week and will face Saint Mary’s at 2 pm on Saturday in a game featuring the two teams at the top of the WCC standings. The game is Gonzaga’s Pink Game, as fans are encouraged to wear pink, and will be televised live on SWX. Live links are available at GoZags.com.