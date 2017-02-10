Vandals Roll on the Road in Greeley

by Idaho Athletics

GREELEY, Colo. – A hot start and a big run to open the second half helped Idaho (13-10, 8-4 BSC) take down Northern Colorado (8-15, 4-8 BSC), 88-76, on Thursday night.

Idaho came out hot in the first half, knocking down 9-of-19 attempts from beyond the arc in the opening frame. Victor Sanders, Trevon Allen, Chad Sherwood and Jordan Scott each hit a pair, helping Idaho build a 43-29 lead at the break.

The Vandals would pick up right where they left off in the second half, ballooning their lead to as many as 28 midway through the half. Northern Colorado would fight its way back into things late, cutting the deficit to as little as eight, but the Vandals figured it out at the free throw line to close out the game.

Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Brayon Blake was tremendous off the bench, going 7-of-10 from the field and finish with 16 points.

The Vandals shot well again on Thursday, finishing 32-of-60 (53.3%) from the floor and 13-of-27 (48.1%) from beyond the arc. Defensively, Idaho attacked the shooters well, holding the Bears to 29 percent shooting (9-of-31) from 3-point range. Idaho lost the rebounding battle, 37-35.

THE NAME

Jordan Scott. Scott knocked down a career-high three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points. He ended the night 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from range, with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

THE QUOTES

“We played really good basketball for 30 minutes tonight,” said head coach Don Verlin. “I thought our defense was excellent early. They’re a 3-point shooting team, they were 3-of-15 in the half. It didn’t feel like they had made many 3’s until that 30-minute mark in the game. We had a number of guys step up and play well. I thought offensive we were as sharp as we’ve been all year long. You look at the numbers after the game, 53 (percent shooting) and 48 (3-point percentage), scoring 88 points, 16 assists and nine turnovers, that’s a pretty good offensive night for this basketball team.

“But I told them afterwards, a little disappointed in how that game finished because the one thing we have been working on is consistency and play every possession. No matter what the score is, no matter where we’re at, no matter who we’re playing, we have to hold ourselves to a level of excellence, and I didn’t think we were able to do that in the last 10 minutes of the game. Give them some credit, they made some shots, but this could be a really good learning experience for this team.

“We go on the road and get a 12-point win, a good win. We have to clean some things up for North Dakota, we know that. A little disappointed in the rebound margin at the end of the game, and only five offensive rebounds is not nearly good enough, but this is a good thing. Because we can play better. But we played very well for 30 minutes tonight, it was enough to get it done. We’re going to need 40 on Saturday, we know that. The guys will be ready, the coaches will be ready, it should be a heck of a game.”

