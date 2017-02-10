Vandals Fall at Home to Northern Colorado

by Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho—Northern Colorado spoiled the open to Idaho's three-game home stand on Thursday. The Vandals took the top team in the Big Sky down to the wire, but ended up on the short end of the 71-67 final.



How it Happened

Northern Colorado (19-4, 11-1) led this one start to finish. The Bears got out to a quick start, hitting two 3-pointers to get a quick 6-0 lead. The pace of play was up and down the court for the entire quarter. The first stoppage came at the 1:07 mark with the Bears up 16-13. Idaho twice tied the score late in the quarter, the final time off a Sue Winger layup at the buzzer, making it 18 all at the end of the first.



The Bears opened the second quarter with a 12-2 run, putting Idaho down 30-20 with 4:56 to go in the half. Katie Longwell hit from long range with 2:41 on the clock to give the Bears their largest lead of the night, 37-24. Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce combined for a 5-0 run for the Vandals, cutting the lead down nine. Idaho ended the half with a pair of Bethany Krause free throw to go down 39-30.



Idaho (12-11, 7-5 BSC) outscored the Bears 18-10 in the third quarter. The Vandal defense stepped up in the quarter, holding UNC to a 30.8 percent field goal percentage. Brooke Reilly and Pierce both scored five points the period. Pierce capped off an 8-0 run for Idaho to end the quarter with a triple, closing the gap to one at 49-48.



The visitors answered right back at the start of the fourth with a 7-0 run of their own, widening the deficit back to eight. Idaho closed a 7-2 run with a Krause and-1, helping the Vandals get back within three at 58-55. Ferenz scored five points in a 7-0 stretch for the Vandals, cutting lead back down to 64-63 with 2:14 to play. UNC's Savannah Smith came right back for the Bears with a 3, going up four with 1:09 left on the clock. Northern Colorado made good on its free throws in the final seconds to slip away with the win.



Ferenz once again led the Vandal charge with 20 points on the night. Pierce was the only other double-figure scorer for the Vandals, closing with 12 points. Reilly finished one point shy of a double-double, snagging 10 rebounds to go with her nine points. Karlee Wilson and Winger each had seven.



The Vandals outrebounded UNC by a good margin, 42-29. The Bears had the better shooting hand, hitting 44.3 percent from the field, compared to Idaho's 37.7 percent. UNC also out shot Idaho from behind the arc, 33.3 percent to 23.1.



Keys

UNC's Smiths unraveled the Vandals on Thursday. The pair combined for 46 of the Bears' 71 points. Savannah Smith was 8-for-19 from the field, hitting four 3's on her way to 24 points. Courtney Smith went 9-of-17 on the night, finishing with 22. Outside of the Smiths, UNC's next top scorer was Savannah Scott with eight points.



Notes

Idaho has now hit a 3-point basket in 284 consecutive games…Idaho's 15 made free throws were the second most this season (17 vs Idaho State)…the Vandals' six 3FGM tied for the second lowest output of the season…UNC's 29 rebounds were the fewest by an Idaho opponent this season…just the third game this season that Idaho has not led in…Pierce now has 148 career 3's, sixth all-time…Ferenz moved into seventh all-time, now with 143 career 3's.



Quotes

Head coach Jon Newlee

On playing the No. 1 team in the conference tight

"I think we can certainly take that away. I know we can play better than we did tonight. They [Northern Colorado] are the top team in the league for a reason. They are good. Kamie [Ethridge] does such a great job with that team. They play well together. They are inside-out and very hard to guard. They just play hard."



On challenging the team for Saturday

"They have to step up. I said, 'Why are we playing with so much more energy on the road?' The game against Sacramento State was fantastic from a defensive standpoint. I do not know why some of our players tighten up at home. I am not sure why that is. We will certainly talk about it tomorrow and try and get that fixed up so we can just play basketball on Saturday."



Sophomore guard Taylor Pierce

On the Smiths

"They are really good players. They took great shots and were making all of them. There is nothing you can really do about that except keep with the game plan and hope that they go cold. Obviously, that did not happen tonight."



Upcoming

The Vandals will remain at home on Saturday when they take on North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks won at Eastern Washington on Thursday, 75-71. UND remains tied with Northern Colorado on top of the Big Sky standings with an 11-1 record in conference play.

MOSCOW, Idaho—Northern Colorado spoiled the open to Idaho's three-game home stand on Thursday. The Vandals took the top team in the Big Sky down to the wire, but ended up on the short end of the 71-67 final.



How it Happened

Northern Colorado (19-4, 11-1) led this one start to finish. The Bears got out to a quick start, hitting two 3-pointers to get a quick 6-0 lead. The pace of play was up and down the court for the entire quarter. The first stoppage came at the 1:07 mark with the Bears up 16-13. Idaho twice tied the score late in the quarter, the final time off a Sue Winger layup at the buzzer, making it 18 all at the end of the first.



The Bears opened the second quarter with a 12-2 run, putting Idaho down 30-20 with 4:56 to go in the half. Katie Longwell hit from long range with 2:41 on the clock to give the Bears their largest lead of the night, 37-24. Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce combined for a 5-0 run for the Vandals, cutting the lead down nine. Idaho ended the half with a pair of Bethany Krause free throw to go down 39-30.



Idaho (12-11, 7-5 BSC) outscored the Bears 18-10 in the third quarter. The Vandal defense stepped up in the quarter, holding UNC to a 30.8 percent field goal percentage. Brooke Reilly and Pierce both scored five points the period. Pierce capped off an 8-0 run for Idaho to end the quarter with a triple, closing the gap to one at 49-48.



The visitors answered right back at the start of the fourth with a 7-0 run of their own, widening the deficit back to eight. Idaho closed a 7-2 run with a Krause and-1, helping the Vandals get back within three at 58-55. Ferenz scored five points in a 7-0 stretch for the Vandals, cutting lead back down to 64-63 with 2:14 to play. UNC's Savannah Smith came right back for the Bears with a 3, going up four with 1:09 left on the clock. Northern Colorado made good on its free throws in the final seconds to slip away with the win.



Ferenz once again led the Vandal charge with 20 points on the night. Pierce was the only other double-figure scorer for the Vandals, closing with 12 points. Reilly finished one point shy of a double-double, snagging 10 rebounds to go with her nine points. Karlee Wilson and Winger each had seven.



The Vandals outrebounded UNC by a good margin, 42-29. The Bears had the better shooting hand, hitting 44.3 percent from the field, compared to Idaho's 37.7 percent. UNC also out shot Idaho from behind the arc, 33.3 percent to 23.1.



Keys

UNC's Smiths unraveled the Vandals on Thursday. The pair combined for 46 of the Bears' 71 points. Savannah Smith was 8-for-19 from the field, hitting four 3's on her way to 24 points. Courtney Smith went 9-of-17 on the night, finishing with 22. Outside of the Smiths, UNC's next top scorer was Savannah Scott with eight points.



Notes

Idaho has now hit a 3-point basket in 284 consecutive games…Idaho's 15 made free throws were the second most this season (17 vs Idaho State)…the Vandals' six 3FGM tied for the second lowest output of the season…UNC's 29 rebounds were the fewest by an Idaho opponent this season…just the third game this season that Idaho has not led in…Pierce now has 148 career 3's, sixth all-time…Ferenz moved into seventh all-time, now with 143 career 3's.



Quotes

Head coach Jon Newlee

On playing the No. 1 team in the conference tight

"I think we can certainly take that away. I know we can play better than we did tonight. They [Northern Colorado] are the top team in the league for a reason. They are good. Kamie [Ethridge] does such a great job with that team. They play well together. They are inside-out and very hard to guard. They just play hard."



On challenging the team for Saturday

"They have to step up. I said, 'Why are we playing with so much more energy on the road?' The game against Sacramento State was fantastic from a defensive standpoint. I do not know why some of our players tighten up at home. I am not sure why that is. We will certainly talk about it tomorrow and try and get that fixed up so we can just play basketball on Saturday."



Sophomore guard Taylor Pierce

On the Smiths

"They are really good players. They took great shots and were making all of them. There is nothing you can really do about that except keep with the game plan and hope that they go cold. Obviously, that did not happen tonight."



Upcoming

The Vandals will remain at home on Saturday when they take on North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks won at Eastern Washington on Thursday, 75-71. UND remains tied with Northern Colorado on top of the Big Sky standings with an 11-1 record in conference play.