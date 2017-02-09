Williams-Goss named to Naismith Trophy top 30 list

By Gonzaga Athletics

ATLANTA – Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Top 30 List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club released Thursday.

Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (15.6 points per game), assists (4.8 per game) and steals (1.7 per game). The redshirt junior is second in rebounds (5.7 per game). He ranks ninth in the West Coast Conference in scoring, 13th in rebounds, fifth in assists and third in steals. The Happy Valley, Ore. native is second in the WCC at 87.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Ten semifinalists will be announced March 1, 2017.

The No. 1/1 Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast Conference) are at Loyola Marymount Thursday at 7 p.m., before squaring off with No. 20/20 Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif., Saturday.

