Williams-Goss named to Naismith Trophy top 30 list - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Williams-Goss named to Naismith Trophy top 30 list

Williams-Goss Named To Naismith Trophy Top 30 List Williams-Goss Named To Naismith Trophy Top 30 List
By Gonzaga Athletics
ATLANTA – Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Top 30 List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club released Thursday.
 
Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (15.6 points per game), assists (4.8 per game) and steals (1.7 per game). The redshirt junior is second in rebounds (5.7 per game). He ranks ninth in the West Coast Conference in scoring, 13th in rebounds, fifth in assists and third in steals. The Happy Valley, Ore. native is second in the WCC at 87.7 percent from the free-throw line.
 
Ten semifinalists will be announced March 1, 2017.
 
The No. 1/1 Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast Conference) are at Loyola Marymount Thursday at 7 p.m., before squaring off with No. 20/20 Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif., Saturday.
 
2017 Naismith Top 30 Men’s Players List
FIRST
LAST
CLASS
POSITION
SCHOOL
CONFERENCE
Dwayne
Bacon
Sophomore
G
Florida State
ACC
Lonzo
Ball
Freshman
G
UCLA
Pac 12
Joel
Berry II
Junior
G
North Carolina
ACC
Dillon
Brooks
Junior
F
Oregon  
Pac 12
Jalen
Brunson
Sophomore
G
Villanova
Big East
Bonzie
Colson
Junior
F
Notre Dame
ACC
Jawun
Evans
Sophomore
PG
Oklahoma State
Big 12
Marcus
Foster
Junior
G
Creighton
Big East
De'Aaron
Fox
Freshman
G
Kentucky
SEC
Markelle
Fultz
Freshman
G
Washington
Pac 12
Ethan
Happ
R-Sophomore
F
Wisconsin
Big Ten
Josh
Hart
Senior
G
Villanova
Big East
Josh
Jackson
Freshman
G
Kansas
Big 12
Justin
Jackson
Junior
F/G
North Carolina
ACC
Marcus
Keene
Junior
G
Central Michigan
MAC
Luke
Kennard
Sophomore
G
Duke
ACC
Jock
Landale
Junior
C
St. Mary's
West Coast
TJ
Leaf
Freshman
F
UCLA
Pac 12
Lauri
Markkanen
Freshman
F
Arizona
Pac 12
Frank
Mason III
Senior
G
Kansas
Big 12
Donovan
Mitchell
Sophomore
G
Louisville
ACC
Malik
Monk
Freshman
G
Kentucky
SEC
Monte
Morris
Senior
G
Iowa State
Big 12
Jonathan
Motley
Junior
F
Baylor
Big 12
Alec
Peters
Senior
F
Valparaiso
Horizon League
Dennis
Smith Jr.
Freshman
G
NC State
ACC
Caleb
Swanigan
Sophomore
F
Purdue
Big Ten
Sindarius
Thornwell
Senior
G
South Carolina
SEC
Melo
Trimble
Junior
G
Maryland
Big Ten
Nigel
Williams-Goss
R-Junior
G
Gonzaga
West Coast
 
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.