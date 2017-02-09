Basketball tournament organized for former EWU player shot 11 times

A former Eastern Washington University men's basketball and football player Alden Gibbs continues to recover in Seattle after being shot multiple times outside a club last month.

Now a 3-on-3 basketball tournament has been organized for February 18 and 19 in Redmond, Wash. to help cover medical bills for Gibbs and his family.

The Don't Play Wit It Classic will take place at the Eastside Basketball Club in Redmond and costs $100 per team. All proceeds will go toward Gibbs' recovery.

Gibbs was shot 11 times in Seattle on Jan. 16 while trying to protect a female friend. He has undergone multiple surgeries and continues to be in an intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center. Friend Danielle Greaby reports "he's in great spirits despite the road he has in front of him" and says they are hopeful he will be released from ICU soon.