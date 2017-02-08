Tri-City Americans Power Play @ 7:00

In a lot of ways, Casey Fitzsimmons embodies what all high school football players aspire to be in the state of Montana. After playing his high school ball at the 8-man level in Chester, Fitzsimmons attended Carroll College with a bit of a chip on his shoulder after feeling he was under-recruited. After hitting the weight room, Fitzsimmons led the Saints to a pair of national championships before trying out for the NFL following his senior season. Casey went undrafted in the 2013 dra...

