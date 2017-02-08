Jacob Wiley wins Oscar Robertson Player of the Week

By EWU Athletics

Jacob Wiley and the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team hit a trifecta on Tuesday (Feb. 7).



The senior graduate transfer was selected by the United States Basketball Writers Association as the winner of the Oscar Robertson Player of the Week Award given to the nation's top NCAA Division I basketball performance. He scored 83 points and had 29 rebounds in a pair of victories last week.



He joins Tyler Harvey (2015) and Austin McBroom (2016) in winning the award in back-to-back-to-back years under head coach Jim Hayford. Harvey scored 55 points in January Big Sky Conference victories over Weber State (39) and Idaho State (16) two seasons ago, and McBroom had 72 points in league wins in February over Northern Colorado (37) and North Dakota (35) last year. Like Wiley, McBroom was a graduate transfer.



"This is absolutely amazing," Eastern head coach Jim Hayford said of having a player honored three-straight years. "Each one of these players would be the first to pass the recognition on to their teammates. Basketball is a sport of teamwork highlighted by great players making great plays. All three of these players have been sensational."



Originally from Newport, Wash., Wiley was honored one day earlier by NCAA.com as the National Player of the Week in NCAA Division I for his epic performances last week in victories over Sacramento State 77-72 and Portland State 130-124 in three overtimes. In addition, ESPN analyst Dick Vitale named him as his National Player of the Week as well. Plus, Wiley was the Mid-Major Player of the Week for the second time this season as selected by College Sports Madness, and was Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for the third time.



In two games last week he made 32-of-46 shots from the field (70 percent) and 19-of-25 free throws (76 percent), and averaged 41.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks. His 45 points against Portland State in EWU's 130-124 triple-overtime victory equaled a school record, which was equaled again later when Bogdan Bliznyuk finished with 45. Wiley's 17 rebounds versus PSU equaled the eighth-most in school history.



Wiley had double-doubles in both games. Against Portland State, Wiley made 18-of-23 shots from the floor and 9-of-12 from the line to finish with 45 points and 17 rebounds. Against Sac State, Wiley scored 38 – two points better than his career high of 36 set against Weber State on Jan. 14. Before his 45-point outburst, his 38 points ranked as the eighth-most in school history (now ninth). He made 14-of-23 from the field and 10-of-13 free throws, and also had 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists.



Eastern set Big Sky and EWU records with 130 points scored, as well as the 90 points combined by Wiley and Bliznyuk. They came just two points from the NCAA record for combined points of 92. Wiley also broke the school record for field goals made with 18, and he and Bliznyuk equaled the EWU record with 53 minutes played each. The 254 combined points by the Vikings and Eagles were also league and school records.



His 83 combined points last week were among the 11 school records and four Big Sky Conference marks he and his team helped establish. He and his teammates are 16-8 on the season and 8-3 in the league, and play at North Dakota Thursday (Feb. 9) in a battle for second place in the Big Sky standings.



More on Wiley's milestones and performances this season may be found at: http://goeags.com/news/2017/2/6/mens-basketball-wiley-is-ncaa-com-dick-vitale-national-player-of-the-week-for-averaging-41-5-points-14-5-rebounds-in-two-games.aspx?path=mbball





Jacob Wiley Honors This Season . . .



Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA); National Player of the Week by NCAA.com, National Player of the Week by Dick Vitale; National Mid-Major Player of the Week by College Sports Madness & Big Sky Conference Player of the Week by CSN and League Office (Feb. 6) . . . Averaged 41.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in two games while making 70 percent of his shots from the field and 76 percent from the free throw line. With double-doubles in each game, he scored 83 points in those victories to set one of the 11 school records and four Big Sky Conference marks he and his team were involved with. His 45 points against Portland State in EWU's 130-124 triple-overtime victory equaled a school record, which was equaled again in the final seconds when Bogdan Bliznyuk finished with 45. Wiley's 17 rebounds versus PSU equaled the eighth-most in school history. He also had 38 (now ninth in school history) versus Sacramento State.



National Mid-Major Player of the Week by College Sports Madness & Big Sky Conference Player of the Week by CSN and League Office (Jan. 23) . . . Scored 51 points In victories over Northern Arizona (84-62) and Southern Utah (83-68), making 67.7 percent of his shots from the field (21-of-31) and 9-of-10 free throws. He also had 16 rebounds, nine assists, eight blocked shots and a pair of steals. He scored 31 points versus NAU on 14-of-16 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.



Big Sky Conference Player of the Week (Jan. 17) . . . Wiley had career-high performances of 27 and 36 points for a combined 63 points in a victory over Idaho State on Jan. 12 and a three-point loss to Weber State two days later. He had only eight misses in 44 total attempts, sinking 78 percent of his shots from the field (25-of-32) and 92 percent of his free throws (11-of-12), making both of his 3-point attempts. He also had 16 rebounds, seven assists, three blocked shots and a pair of steals. His performances included 36 points versus Weber State to equal the 16th-most in school history.

HoopsHD.Com Big Sky Mid-Season All-Big Sky (Dec. 30).



MVP of Legends Classic Sub-Regional in Cheney (Nov. 22) . . . Finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, five blocked shots, five assists and a pair of steals in an 80-76 double-overtime victory over Seattle in the championship game. The previous night in an 81-77 win over Bryant, he scored 18 points and had a team-high nine rebounds, sinking 10-of-12 free throws and four of seven shots from the floor.