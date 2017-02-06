Wiley earns pair of National Player of the Week honors from NCAA.com & Dick Vitale

By EWU Athletics

For Jacob Wiley, the honors caught up with the staggering numbers on Monday (Feb. 6).



The Eastern Washington University senior graduate transfer from Newport, Wash., has been honored by NCAA.com as the National Player of the Week in NCAA Division I for his epic performances last week in victories over Sacramento State 77-72 and Portland State 130-124 in three overtimes. In addition, ESPN analyst Dick Vitale named him as his National Player of the Week as well. Plus, Wiley was the Mid-Major Player of the Week for the second time this season as selected by College Sports Madness, and was Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for the third time.



He scored 83 points in those victories to set one of 11 school records and four Big Sky Conference marks he and his team were involved with. He and his teammates are 16-8 on the season and 8-3 in the league, and play at North Dakota Thursday (Feb. 9) in a battle for second place in the Big Sky standings.



"Jacob is playing at an amazing level," Eastern head coach Jim Hayford said of the transfer from Lewis-Clark State who began his collegiate career at Montana. "He is working well with his teammates, and most importantly, leading us to wins. Jacob is deserving of this recognition when you consider all he has overcome and how hard he works. He is very humble and seeks out coaching daily."



In two games last week he made 32-of-46 shots from the field (70 percent) and 19-of-25 free throws (76 percent), and averaged 14.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks. His 45 points against Portland State in EWU's 130-124 triple-overtime victory equaled a school record, which was equaled again later when Bogdan Bliznyuk finished with 45. Wiley's 17 rebounds versus PSU equaled the eighth-most in school history.



Wiley had double-doubles in both games. Against Portland State, Wiley made 18-of-23 shots from the floor and 9-of-12 from the line to finish with 45 points and 17 rebounds. Against Sac State, Wiley scored 38 – two points better than his career high of 36 set against Weber State on Jan. 14. Before his 45-point outburst, his 38 points ranked as the eighth-most in school history (now ninth). He made 14-of-23 from the field and 10-of-13 free throws, and also had 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists.



Eastern set Big Sky and EWU records with 130 points scored, as well as the 90 points combined by Wiley and Bliznyuk. They came just two points from the NCAA record for combined points of 92. Wiley also broke the school record for field goals made with 18, and he and Bliznyuk equaled the EWU record with 53 minutes played each. The 254 combined points by the Vikings and Eagles were also league and school records.





More on Jacob Wiley . . .



Ranked in the top 10 nationally in two statistical categories, Wiley continues to surge in the NCAA Division I and the Big Sky Conference statistical rankings.



For the season, he is averaging 19.8 points per game overall to rank 43rd in NCAA Division I and fifth in the Big Sky on 64.9 percent shooting to rank fifth in the nation and second in the league. He's also averaging 2.79 blocked shots (first in the league and 12th nationally) and has made 83.1 percent from the free throw line (seventh in the league and 104th nationally). In addition, he is averaging 8.6 rebounds on the season (second in the league and 71st nationally) and 2.4 assists per game.



In league-only statistics, Wiley is leading the Big Sky in four different categories during what will be a one-year career at EWU. He leads in scoring (27.2), rebounding (9.7), field goal percentage (.688) and blocked shots (2.4), and is 14th in assists (2.9) and 12th in free throw percentage (80.8 percent), and has averaged 0.9 steals.



Even higher than the likes of Rodney Stuckey, Austin McBroom and Tyler Harvey, Wiley has averaged 30.6 points in his last seven games for a total of 214 points. Stuckey's best seven-game total was 204 points (29.1 per game) in two stretches during his sophomore season in 2006-07, prior to heading off to the NBA where he now plays for the Indiana Pacers. McBroom's top seven-game stretch was 195 points (27.9) last season, while Harvey had a stretch of 191 (27.3) as a junior in 2014-15 and 183 (26.1) the year before.



With five 30-point performances this season and 11 with at least 20, he has had at least 27 points in six of his last eight games. He has at least 21 in nine of EWU's 11 league outings. For the season, he has scored in double figures in all but two of EWU's 24 games and has six double-doubles. His six double figure rebounding performances include a season-high 17 versus Portland State on Feb. 4 (eighth-most in school history) and 14 against Montana on Jan. 7.



His 83 points against Sacramento State (83) and Portland State (45) are the most in back-to-back games overall and in conference play in school history, and also a record in the Big Sky. The Big Sky record was previously set by Damian Lillard (now of the Portland Trailblazers), who had 75 in two games in Feb. of 2012 (40 vs. Portland State 2/2 and 35 vs. Northern Colorado 2/4).



A year ago, Austin McBroom scored 73 points in back-to-back games – the third time in two years an Eagle has scored at least 72 points in back-to-back games. It was the most in back-to-back Big Sky Conference games in school history, besting the 70 Rodney Stuckey, now with the Indiana Pacers in the NBA, had late in the 2006-07 season against Weber State (34) and Portland State (36). In the 2014-15 season, Venky Jois had 38 each in back-to-back games versus Eastern Oregon and Seattle, then Tyler Harvey had a total of 73 in consecutive games versus L-C State (34) and Weber State (39). The most Harvey had in back-to-back league games was 61 as a senior against Northern Colorado (37) and North Dakota (24).



Wiley earned Mid-Major Player of the Week honors, as well as Big Sky Conference Player of the Week, from College Sports Madness on Jan. 23. That day he was also chosen by the league office as Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row. In victories over Northern Arizona (84-62) and Southern Utah (83-68), the senior graduate transfer made 67.7 percent of his shots from the field (21-of-31) and 9-of-10 free throws and added 16 rebounds, nine assists, eight blocked shots and a pair of steals. He scored 31 points versus NAU on 14-of-16 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.



Prior to his 30-point output versus NAU on Jan. 19, he had had career-high performances of 27 and 36 points, respectively, in a victory over Idaho State on Jan. 12 and a three-point loss to Weber State two days later. His performance at Weber State equaled the 16th-most in school history and helped earn him Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors for the first time of his career on Jan. 17.



Wiley had a near triple-double with what was then a career-high 25 points in an 82-64 win over Montana State by making 10-of-15 shots from the field and 5-of-7 free throws. He also had 10 rebounds, a career-high seven assists and three blocked shots. His scoring performance versus Montana State eclipsed his previous career high of 23 points one game earlier at Idaho when he sank 9-of-13 shots from the field and added nine rebounds and five blocked shots in the 69-62 win. He had 16 points, six rebounds, five blocks and four assists versus 17th-ranked Xavier on Dec. 20, then had 10 points, eight rebounds and two more blocks against Colorado two nights later. Prior to that he had back-to-back double-double performances, with 12 points and 12 rebounds against Morehead State on Dec. 13 and 14 points and 12 more boards against Northern Kentucky on Dec. 18.



Earlier this season, Wiley was the MVP of the Legends Classic sub-regional round in Cheney, Wash, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, five blocked shots, five assists and a pair of steals in an 80-76 double-overtime victory over Seattle in the championship game. The previous night in an 81-77 win over Bryant, he scored 18 points and had a team-high nine rebounds, sinking 10-of-12 free throws and four of seven shots from the floor.



Wiley's numbers compare favorably with those of the forward he's replacing in the starting lineup – all-time leading scorer Venky Jois. Now playing professionally, Jois averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 2.3 assists in his 122-game career, and made 58.3 percent from the field. However, Wiley has a significant advantage at the free throw line where Jois made only 55.0 percent in his career.



Wiley capped a spectacular junior season for Lewis-Clark State in 2015-16 by earning first team NAIA All-America honors after averaging 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots per game. He led L-C State to a 29-5 record and was the fourth-most accurate shooter (.604) in the NAIA, as well as ranking 20th in blocks per game and 43rd in rebounds per game. An Academic All-Frontier Conference selection while at L-C State, Wiley originally played 20 games at Montana in the 2012-13 season. He is 2012 graduate of nearby Newport (Wash.) High School.



As a true freshman for Montana in the 2012-13 season, Wiley played in 20 games and averaged 3.0 minutes, 0.9 points and 0.6 rebounds per game. In two regular season victories over EWU, he played one minute in each. Wiley scored two points in an 81-66 win in Missoula and had a rebound in a 65-46 triumph in Cheney. His career highlight came during Montana's 2013 NCAA Tournament round game against Syracuse when he scored five points and recorded one block in the 81-34 loss. After quitting the basketball team prior to his sophomore season, he joined the Montana track and field squad and competed in the 400 meters.