Gonzaga stays #1 for second straight week

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
For the second straight week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs sit atop of the AP Top 25 Poll and hold the number one ranking.

This came after the number two, three and five seeded (Baylor, Kansas and Arizona) all lost this past week, while Gonzaga kept up its winning ways beating BYU and Santa Clara.

Gonzaga has two matches this week, one against Loyola Marymount on Thursday, February 9th and Saint Mary's on Saturday, February 11th.

AP Top 25
RK TEAM RECORD PTS
1 Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1,619
2 Villanova (6) 22-2 1,565
3 Kansas 20-3 1,446
4 Louisville 19-4 1,411
5 Oregon 21-3 1,263
6 Baylor 20-3 1,255
7 Wisconsin 20-3 1,232
8 North Carolina 21-4 1,145
9 Arizona 21-3 1,136
10 UCLA 21-3 1,115
11 Cincinnati 21-2 876
12 Virginia 17-5 875
13 West Virginia 18-5 861
14 Florida State 20-4 839
15 Kentucky 18-5 741
16 Purdue 19-5 537
17 Florida 18-5 530
18 Duke 18-5 514
19 South Carolina 19-4 493
20 Saint Mary's 21-2 468
21 Maryland 20-3 326
22 Butler 18-5 285
23 Creighton 20-4 207
24 Xavier 17-6 144
25 SMU 20-4 107
  • Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, USC 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, New Mexico State 3, Monmouth 3, VCU 3, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1, Kansas State 1
  • Dropped from rankings: Notre Dame 20, Northwestern 25
