Gonzaga stays #1 for second straight week

For the second straight week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs sit atop of the AP Top 25 Poll and hold the number one ranking.

This came after the number two, three and five seeded (Baylor, Kansas and Arizona) all lost this past week, while Gonzaga kept up its winning ways beating BYU and Santa Clara.

Gonzaga has two matches this week, one against Loyola Marymount on Thursday, February 9th and Saint Mary's on Saturday, February 11th.