Vandals Top Sacramento State, Sanders Tops 1,000 Points

MOSCOW, Idaho – It was an electric night in the Cowan Spectrum, as Idaho (12-10, 7-4 BSC) took down Sacramento State (7-14, 4-6), 81-67, on Saturday night. Victor Sanders stole the show yet again, finishing with 31 points to cross over 1,000 point in his career, the 16th Vandal to do so.

THE GAME

Idaho jumped out to an early lead on the back of Arkadiy Mkrtychyan. Mkrtychyan scored Idaho’s first 10 points, on 5-of-5 shooting, before Sanders hit his first 3-pointer of the night. The Vandals would get up by as many as 19 in the first half, on a ferocious slam by Nate Sherwood, but the Hornets would fight their way back to make things interesting late.

Sacramento State closed the half on a 15-1 run to cut the Idaho advantage to just five at the break. The teams would stay close for much of the second half, but Idaho pulled away in the closing minutes, flexing their defensive muscles down the stretch.

Sanders finished with 31 on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from range. Arkadiy Mkrtychyan cooled off a bit after his explosive opening minutes, but still finished with 15 points. Pat Ingram and Brayon Blake were solid off the bench, adding 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Vandals really shared the ball well, with Sanders leading the way with six dimes. Three other starters, Chad Sherwood, Nate Sherwood and Jordan Scott, added three assists apiece. The Vandals also won the battle of the boards, 31-29.

Idaho got out to an incredible start shooting the ball but came back to reality slowly throughout the game. The Vandals still finished 29-of-54 (53.7%) from the field and 5-of-12 (41.7%) from beyond the arc.

THE NAME

Victor Sanders. Sanders becomes just the 16th Vandals to join the 1000 Point Club on the men’s side. He’s already moving up the rankings, as he is currently in 15th with 1,016 points.

Sanders scored 71 points on the weekend on just 33 field goal attempts. He shot a mind-blowing 19-of-33 (57.6%) from the floor and 12-of-18 (66.7%) from deep.

THE QUOTES

“We wanted to attack them inside, we wanted to get the big boy in foul trouble,” said head coach Don Verlin. “But he does a good job of playing defense without fouling. Ark was able to score his ball down there, got some good looks down there and I thought it really gave us a great start to the game.

“Over this weekend and over the last two weekends really, you go back to the Montana series when Ark and Nate played well. Then Thursday night Chad Sherwood had a big scoring night. Tonight Pat steps up as well as BJ Blake and Ark. It’s going to make us hard to guard and it’s good to see those other guys stepping up, it’s good to see their hard work paying off.”

“It’s a blessing, to be the 16th person in Idaho’s history to reach that plateau,” said Sanders. “But I’m never satisfied. When I’m graduated as a senior and in the future, I can look back on it, but right now I’m just focused on my teammates and winning a Big Sky Championship. That’s the only thing on my mind.”

THE NOTES

Sanders joins the 1,000 Point Club as its 16 th member

member Sanders goes for 71 points on the weekend on just 33 field goal attempts

Mkrtychyan’s seven field goals are the most against a Division I opponent in his career

Idaho is 6-1 over its last seven games

Idaho currently sits in fourth in the Big Sky but is one game out of second. Idaho will take on both teams that are currently tied for second, North Dakota and Eastern Washington, over the next two weeks.

