Ingram Backstops Blazers To Win Over Chiefs

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

by Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaret Anderson-Dolan continued his torrid scoring pace for Spokane with a goal and an assist versus the visiting Kamloops Blazers, but the Chiefs couldn't muster enough offense late, losing 3-2. Goaltender Connor Ingram backstopped the Blazers with 30 saves on 32 shots faced on his way to first star honors.

Kamloops got on the board first with a goal from former Edmonton Oil King Lane Bauer at the 13:54 mark of the opening period. Chiefs' goalie Dawson Weatherill made a sprawling pad save to his left before the Blazers chipped in a rebound chance that bounced off Spokane defenseman Ty Smith and into the net.

Ethan McIndoe tied it up for Spokane just under two minutes later, corralling deflected shot inside the left post to beat Ingram for his 11th goal of the season. The power play goal was assisted by Anderson-Dolan and team captain Tyson Helgesen.

Anderson-Dolan took advantage of a rare Ingram miscue at the 19:29 mark of the first to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead. Riley Woods chipped the puck slowly into the Spokane offensive zone before Ingram left his crease to play it between the circles. Anderson-Dolan was there to disrupt the pass, collected it off the right half-boards and fired it in for his 28th goal of the year and fourth in two nights.

The Blazers bounced back less than sixty seconds into the third period as Ondrej Vala fired a shot from the left point past a screened Weatherill. Garrett Pilon earned the lone assist with the faceoff win.

Kamloops took the lead for the second time at the 11:14 mark of the third as Pilon was credited with another deflection goal, with assists to Luka Zazula and Rudolfs Balcers.

Ingram, a third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, came up big late in the game, turning aside multiple breakaway attempts, including a penalty shot awarded to Spokane's leading scorer Kailer Yamamoto. The Chiefs outshot the Blazers 32-25, including 11-6 in the third period.

Weatherill made 22 shots on 25 shots faced. The Chiefs went 1-for-3 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.