Pirate Women Fall Short at Pacific

FOREST GROVE, Ore. - Visiting Whitworth could not sustain a strong start and fell 62-47 at Pacific University in a Northwest Conference women's basketball game on Saturday afternoon.

The Pirates (9-12 overall, 5-7 NWC) missed a chance to sweep its NWC road trip to Oregon. But more importantly, Whitworth missed an opportunity to move within a game of Lewis & Clark College (7-5 NWC) for fourth place in the league standings with four games to play in the regular season.

Whitworth used a 10-0 run over the final four minutes of the first quarter to grab a 15-7 lead after one period. Madison Tudor scored a pair of baskets off of the bench to spur the Pirate rally.

But Pacific (6-15 overall, 4-8 NWC) dominated the second period, outscoring Whitworth 25-9 to take a 32-24 lead at halftime. The Boxers made 11 of their 14 shots in the second quarter and forced five Pirate turnovers.

Madison Moffat converted a three-point play to pull Whitworth to within 37-35 three minutes into the third quarter. The Pirates then had three chances to tie or take the lead, but turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions and Pacific took advantage to extend the lead back to 41-35.

Leading 46-40 after three periods, the Boxers put the game away by outscoring Whitworth 16-7 in the final period. When the Pirates needed to hit big shots, they went cold. Whitworth missed all six three-point tries in the final quarter and finished the period 3-13 (23%) overall.

Moffat was the only Whitworth players in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Callie Harwood and Erika Kuehn scored nine apiece. McKenzie Harsin, making her first career start, led Whitworth with eight rebounds.

Sarah Curl led the Boxers with 20 points and nine rebounds. Karli McHone added 12 points and Charli Elliot totaled ten.

Whitworth will return to the road next weekend when the Pirates visit Pacific Lutheran and league-leading Puget Sound.