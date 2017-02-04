Anderson-Dolan’s Hat Trick Sparks Chiefs In Win Over Tigers

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

by Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from a 2-0 first period deficit in force on Friday night at Spokane Arena, defeating the Central Division-leading Medicine Hat Tigers, 5-3. Second-year forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan led the way with his third hat trick of the year.

The Tigers jumped out to their early lead with back-to-back goals late in the first period. Former first round WHL Bantam Draft selection James Hamblin scored his 14th of the season at the 15:53 mark off assists from Chad Butcher and Kristians Rubins. Montreal Canadiens prospect Matthew Bradley earned his 23rd of the season at the 18:46 mark of the period with a powerful drive to the net from the left wing.

Down 2-0 to start the second, the Chiefs turned it on. Winnipeg native Hayden Ostir broke through with his fifth of the season on a sharp angle from the left wing, squeaking the puck past Medicine Hat netminder Michael Bullion at the 2:25 mark.

Anderson-Dolan scored his first of three power play goals just over six minutes later, tapping in a beautiful cross-crease feed from Riley Woods for his 25th of the season.

The draft-eligible forward from Calgary picked up his second of the night to give the Chiefs their first lead, slamming home a rebound at the 12:34 mark of the middle frame. Woods and Keanu Yamamoto earned assists after Kailer Yamamoto extended the offensive chance earlier in the shift, denying a Tigers breakout pass to keep the puck in the zone.

The Tigers bounced back to tie it at 3-3 early in the third period as 1999-born forward Tyler Preziuso took advantage of a breakdown in front of Chiefs goalie Dawson Weatherill to slide in just his third goal of the season.

Anderson-Dolan would not be denied, sending the hats flying at the 11:52 mark, picking the top-left corner from the left wing after a perfect feed from Kailer Yamamoto to make it 4-3 in favor of the Chiefs.

The Spokane Arena crowd of 8,564 was finally able to exhale after Keanu Yamamoto slid in his 19th of the season with 1:15 left in regulation as Bullion got caught trying to get off the ice to give Medicine Hat an extra attacker. Anderson-Dolan and rookie defenseman Ty Smith earned assists on the play.

Weatherill finished the game with 31 saves on 34 shots faced, including 12-of-13 in the third period, while Bullion made 29 saves on the same number of shots. The Chiefs were 3-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.