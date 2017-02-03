Gonzaga's Karnowski and WSU's Hawkinson named a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award finalist

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski was named one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday.

Named after Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its third year recognizes the top centers in men's college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to just 10.

Karnowski is averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the No. 1/1 Zags (23-0, 11-0 West Coast Conference). He is third in the conference shooting 61.3 percent from the field. The redshirt senior is also adding a block per game. Karnowski tops the WCC with his 70.1 field goal percentage in conference play. In GU's win over BYU Thursday, he became the program's all-time leader in wins in a career with 123.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee for the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. The winner of the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented at ESPN's College Basketball Awards, presented by Wendy's, live from The Novo by Microsoft in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, April 7, 2017. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Previous winners of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award include Jakob Poeltl, Utah (2016) and Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin (2015). For more information on the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, log onto www.HoophallAwards.com.

By WSU Athletics