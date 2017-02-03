Sanders, Sherwood help Idaho dominate Portland State 89-72

Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – A 40-point performance from Victor Sanders and a career-high out of Chad Sherwood helped push Idaho (11-10, 6-4 BSC) past Portland State (11-9, 4-5 BSC), 89-72, on Thursday night in the Cowan Spectrum.

THE GAME

Chad Sherwood got the game started with a 3-pointer, but Sanders took over from there, scoring 14 straight for the Vandals. Portland State would hang around during the early stages of the first half, but the hot shooting of Chad Sherwood and Sanders helped Idaho take a 42-32 lead into the break. The duo shot a remarkable 8-of-9 from beyond the arc in the first half, with each knocking down four 3’s.

They weren’t done. In fact, they were both only about halfway there.

The Vandals would stay up by double-digits for the majority of the second half, eventually cruising to the 89-72 win.

Sanders would go on to score 40 points, the second most ever under Don Verlin and tied for the seventh most in a single game in program history. And it only took him 16 shots.

He finished the night 11-of-16 from the field and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. His seven threes are also a personal-best and are good enough for the seventh most against a Division I opponent in program history.

Chad Sherwood had an amazing game in his own right, scoring a career-best 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He connected on his first six 3-point attempts of the night before missing on a heat check in the closing minutes.

Idaho finished at 50 percent from the floor (26-of-52) and 53.8 percent (14-of-26) from deep. The 14 3’s are tied for the most ever under Verlin, something the Vandals also did against South Dakota State earlier this season. Defensively, the Vandals were exceptional, holding the Vikings to 37 percent shooting from the floor and 26 percent shooting from deep. Idaho won the rebound battle, 38-34.

THE NAMES

Chad Sherwood and Victor Sanders. See above.

THE QUOTES

“We did a lot of really good things,” Verlin said. “I really liked the way we defended it after the first four or five minutes of that basketball game. I thought they jumped out and made some 3’s early on us but then we really locked them down. When you look at the stats in the second half, we hold them to 31 (percent shooting from the floor) and 17 (percent shooting from 3-point range) and that was really the difference in the basketball game.

“We’re starting to get better. And the reason why we’re getting better is that we’re taking pride in who we are, and that’s a team that can defend anybody in this conference and rebound with anybody in this conference.

“I didn’t realize Vic had 40 tonight until we got in the lockerroom. That’s just who Vic Sanders is. I thought our ball moved really well on offense tonight, I thought we got a lot of wide open shots. Chad Sherwood got a number of open shots, I thought our post did a great job of passing it out of the post.

“We’re starting to really figure out Vic at the point and we’re starting to play a little better offensively, it was nice to see that tonight.

“Chad’s not a good shooter, he’s a great shooter. His numbers say he has struggled a little bit, but nobody works harder. He has spent a lot of time these last couple weeks shooting late after practice. And no one wants to make them more than Chad. What he has to do is relax and shoot them, and I thought his rhythm of his shot was really good tonight.”

THE NOTES

Victor Sanders and Chad Sherwood went for career-highs

Sanders’ seven 3’s are the seventh most by an individual against a Division I opponent in program history

Sanders’ 40 points are the second most ever under Don Verlin and tied for the seventh most in a single game in program history. He becomes the fifth Vandal to reach the 40-point plateau

Idaho hit 14 3’s, tying the most ever under Verlin against a Division I opponent.

Sanders now has 985 career points and is now 15 points away from becoming the 16th member of the 1000 point club at Idaho

Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Idaho men's basketball by following the team on twitter, @VandalHoops.



For more information on Idaho Athletics, visit GoVandals.com. Fans can also find Idaho on Twitter and Instagram, @Idaho_Vandals, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals.