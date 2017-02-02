National Signing Day 2017 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

National Signing Day 2017

by Mike Stefansson, SWX Anchor/Reporter
Connect

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget; a dream achieved as they sign to play college sports.

SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day. Watch the video above to hear from Washington State, Idaho and several local high school standouts.

For a full recap of Eastern Washington's signing day, click here: http://www.swxrightnow.com/story/34404512/eagles-sign-19-players-to-letters-of-intent

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.