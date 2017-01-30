Williams-Goss named WCC men's basketball player of the week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss was named the West Coast Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week Monday.

Williams-Goss receives the weekly honor for the third time this season after helping the No. 1/1 Zags (22-0, 10-0 West Coast Conference) to three wins last week. The victories over Portland, San Diego and Pepperdine extended the nation's longest winning streak to 22 games, matching the longest in program history as well.

Williams-Goss made 19 of his 33 shots from the field (57.6 percent) during the three wins last week. He added a total of 13 rebounds, four steals and dished out 18 assists to just two turnovers.

After dishing out five assists at Portland Monday, the redshirt junior scored 25 points in a home win over San Diego Thursday. He was 11-of-15 from the field, with five rebounds, five assists and no turnovers. Saturday at Pepperdine, the Happy Valley, Ore. native scored 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He dished out eight assists and grabbed six boards.

The No. 1/1 Zags play at BYU Thursday, before welcoming Santa Clara Saturday. Both games will be televised on ESPN2.



Also Nominated: Nate Kratch, Santa Clara; Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s; Eric Mika, BYU

2016-17 WCC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

1/30 – Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

1/23 – Eric Mika, BYU

1/16 – Jared Brownridge, Santa Clara

1/2 – Alec Wintering, Portland

12/26 – Jared Brownridge, Santa Clara

12/19 – Gabe Taylor, Portland

12/12 – Eric Mika, BYU

12/5 – Brett Bailey, San Diego

11/21 – Eric Mika, BYU