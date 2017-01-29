Shevchenko submits Spokane's Pena at UFC Fight Night in Denver

DENVER (AP) - Valentina Shevchenko stopped Julianna Pena with an armbar late in the second round Saturday night, establishing herself as the top contender for the UFC bantamweight title.



Welterweight Jorge Masvidal also stopped Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone with strikes early in the second round of their fight at a UFC show in Denver.



Shevchenko (14-2) likely earned a rematch with 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes by beating Pena (10-2), who appeared to win a competitive first round with a few extra strikes.



Shevchenko dramatically ended the fight a few minutes later with an armbar, once the submission move of choice for Ronda Rousey.



Rousey, the formerly dominant bantamweight champion, lost to Nunes in Las Vegas last month. Nunes attended Shevchenko's victory over Pena, and the champion stepped into the cage afterward to trade barbs with Shevchenko.

