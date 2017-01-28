Chiefs outshoot Ice in 3-2 loss

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

CRANBROOK, B.C. – The Spokane Chiefs outshot the Kootenay ICE 42-36 on Friday night in Cranbrook but struggled on the penalty kill, losing 3-2. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Eli Zummack scored the goals for the Chiefs, who dropped to 20-21-6-2 on the season.

Anderson-Dolan opened the scoring just under five minutes into regulation with his 23rd goal of the season, sniping a wrist shot from the right circle over the left shoulder of Kootenay goaltender Jakob Walter. Kailer Yamamoto, in his last game before departing for the 2017 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Quebec, joined Hudson Elynuik with the assists.

Kootenay bounced back with a power play goal of their own early in the second period as Brett Davis found the back of the net for the 11th time this season. Then, early in the third period, Vince Loschiavo gave the ICE their first lead of the game, beating goalie Jayden Sittler off an assist from Davis for his 16th of the season.

Spokane tied the game just over two minutes later, at the 4:04 mark, as Eli Zummack punched in his fourth goal in six games.

It wasn’t to be, however, for the Chiefs as Kootenay found the twine for their second power play goal of the evening at the 8:28 mark of the third. Colton Kroeker scored the winner for his third point of the night after assisting on his team’s first two goals, this time getting help from team captain Cale Fleury and Austin Wellsby.

Spokane finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play – although Anderson-Dolan’s score happened just after returning to even strength – and only 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.