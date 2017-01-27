Idaho men fall to Montana State in double overtime

Idaho led for much of the contest but just wasn't able to pull away. Montana State managed to stay close throughout, eventually tying things up at 58 with just over four minutes to go.



Idaho had to get the majority of its work done at the charity stripe in the closing minutes, scoring eight straight at the line before a Victor Sanders 4-point play tied the game at 66 with under two minutes remaining.



Brayon Blake stepped up late in regulation and into overtime, knocking down four 3-pointers in crunch time. His first came with 55 seconds to go, giving Idaho the 71-69 advantage. The Bobcats would knock down a jumper on the next possession to force the overtime frame.



Not much happened in the first overtime. Blake got things started with a 3-ball and a jumper to give Idaho a quick lead, but Montana State responded quickly. After a number of Tyler Hall free throws gave MSU the two-point lead, it was Chad Sherwood's time for some late heroics.



Chad Sherwood lined up for a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining, down two, but his shot went begging. He stayed on the play, however, gathering his own rebound and laying it in to tie the game. The Vandal defense held strong, forcing a turnover, but Idaho could not finish on the offensive end, forcing a second overtime.



Montana State came out quickly in the second overtime, but Idaho kept fighting until the final horn. The Bobcats would lead by as many as seven in the frame, but two more huge 3-balls from Blake and a layup from Trevon Allen forced Montana State to close things out at the line.



Idaho shot well, finishing 29-of-61 (47.5%) from the floor and 11-of-24 (45.8%) from beyond the arc. Idaho won the rebound battle, 43-36.



Idaho struggled controlling the ball and knocking down free throws. The Vandals committed 21 turnovers on the night and finish at 59.5 percent (22-of-37) from the line.



Blake finished with a team-high and career-best 20 points, including four 3's. Nate Sherwood tied his career-best with 19, while Victor Sanders added 18 before fouling out late.



THE NAME



Ty Egbert. Egbert was solid off the bench, scoring 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He did the majority of his work in the first half, grabbing eight rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.



The Vandals were in foul trouble all night, with three guys fouling out and four more finishing with four fouls. Egbert was called on for 23 minutes, making a major impact along the way.



THE QUOTES



"First of all, our guys battled like crazy there," said head coach Don Verlin. "I thought they fought. The bottom line tonight, we didn't make our free throws. We come into this game shooting 76 percent and we shoot 59 percent on the road, that was the difference. In a game like this, when you knew it was going to be a tough game, you have to knock down those free throws and we didn't do that. We were a little sloppy with our ball, give Montana State credit with their pressure, but I thought we were a little sloppy. Free throws, taking care of our basketball and then we fouled too much.



"I thought we had a number of guys step up and play very well tonight. BJ Blake came off the bench and scored his ball really well, Nate Sherwood had one heck of a game. You look at the stat sheet at the end of the game, we shoot 47 percent from two, which is way above (average), we make 11 3's tonight, we outrebound them by seven. That tells you we're giving one heck of an effort. It's tough not to get out of here with a win, but the bottom line is on the road you have to step up.



"Our guys stepped up, next man up. Trevon Allen gave us some good minutes tonight. I thought a number of guys stepped up. I thought TY Egbert was really effective in the first half. This one is hard. Like I told them in the locker room after the game, when you play this hard and you work as hard as you possibly can, these are the ones that sting. What our job is to do is to flush this one down and get ready for the next one because we know the next one is big."