Chiefs' comeback falls short as Seattle wins in OT - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs' comeback falls short as Seattle wins in OT

Courtesy: Spokane Chiefs/Larry Brunt Courtesy: Spokane Chiefs/Larry Brunt

  • HockeyMore>>

  • NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:53:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>

  • Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:54:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>

  • Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:33:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    •   

Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs battled back from a two-goal third period deficit to force overtime but fell in the extra time, 3-2 to the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena. Forward Alex Mowbray scored his first goal as a Chief to force overtime.

After a scoreless first period, Seattle jumped on the board with a two-goal second, starting with a power play goal scored by Alexander True off assists by Ryan Gropp and Mathew Barzal at 7:34.

The Thunderbirds scored their second of the middle frame at the 14:24 mark with a perfect shot to the top-right corner by defenseman Austin Strand. Barzal, who made a creative play at the blue line to keep the puck in the Seattle offensive zone, earned the lone assist on the play.

Eli Zummack got the Chiefs on the board with his third goal in five games, slipping in a rebound chance after a scrum in front of Seattle goaltender Rylan Toth at the 5:31 mark of the third period.

Mowbray tied it at 2-2 with his first of the season and first as a Chief at the 9:11 mark of the third, with assists to Riley McKay and Reid. Mowbray threw the puck on net from the left wing and seemed to fool Toth as the shot deflected up and over the netminder’s shoulder.

The Chiefs withstood a flurry from the Thunderbirds at the end of regulation, killing off 1:57 of 5-on-3 after back-to-back penalties taken by Tyson Helgesen and Hudson Elynuik.

In a back-and-forth overtime period featuring multiple big saves from the goaltenders, it was Seattle who broke through for the winner as Strand scored his second of the night off an assist from forward Keegan Kolesar with 1:12 left in the 3-on-3 time.

The overtime loss puts the Chiefs one point back of Portland for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.