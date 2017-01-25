Chiefs' comeback falls short as Seattle wins in OT

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs battled back from a two-goal third period deficit to force overtime but fell in the extra time, 3-2 to the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena. Forward Alex Mowbray scored his first goal as a Chief to force overtime.

After a scoreless first period, Seattle jumped on the board with a two-goal second, starting with a power play goal scored by Alexander True off assists by Ryan Gropp and Mathew Barzal at 7:34.

The Thunderbirds scored their second of the middle frame at the 14:24 mark with a perfect shot to the top-right corner by defenseman Austin Strand. Barzal, who made a creative play at the blue line to keep the puck in the Seattle offensive zone, earned the lone assist on the play.

Eli Zummack got the Chiefs on the board with his third goal in five games, slipping in a rebound chance after a scrum in front of Seattle goaltender Rylan Toth at the 5:31 mark of the third period.

Mowbray tied it at 2-2 with his first of the season and first as a Chief at the 9:11 mark of the third, with assists to Riley McKay and Reid. Mowbray threw the puck on net from the left wing and seemed to fool Toth as the shot deflected up and over the netminder’s shoulder.

The Chiefs withstood a flurry from the Thunderbirds at the end of regulation, killing off 1:57 of 5-on-3 after back-to-back penalties taken by Tyson Helgesen and Hudson Elynuik.

In a back-and-forth overtime period featuring multiple big saves from the goaltenders, it was Seattle who broke through for the winner as Strand scored his second of the night off an assist from forward Keegan Kolesar with 1:12 left in the 3-on-3 time.

The overtime loss puts the Chiefs one point back of Portland for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.