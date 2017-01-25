Pirate women can't keep up with No. 20 Whitman

Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Despite an impressive Whitworth comeback led by 14 points from Madison Moffat, the Pirates were not able to overcome a 16-point first half deficit, falling to #20 Whitman at home 71-65 in a Northwest Conference rivalry.

The Pirates fall to 3-6 in the NWC (7-11) and the Blues improve to 7-2 (16-2) after the first game on the back half of conference play.

Starting off the game with a 9-0 run off buckets from four different players, Whitman took an early lead. Whitworth cut the lead to five (13-8) with three minutes left on a pair of free throws from Chloe Quinnett. Blues Maegan Martin scored six in the last two minutes to stretch the lead back to seven (22-15) at the end of the first.

The second quarter was more of the same with Whitman keeping the lead in double digits for the majority of the period. Makana Stone scored early, giving the Blues a nine-point lead. She found the bottom of the net three more times including the last four of the half to extend the lead to 14.

An even third quarter (14-14) kept the Blues ahead by double-digits, Moffat and Douglas scored five apiece for the Pirates in the last 3 minutes and 30 seconds to cut an 18 point Whitman lead to 12 before Chelsi Brewer finished a layup at the buzzer to go up 56-42.

Moffat put the team on her back in the fourth scoring 14 points, eight of which coming on a13-4 run to cut the visitors lead to five (65-60) with less than two minutes to play. Whitman made six of seven from the charity stripe with under a minute to play to seal the game.

Moffat led all scorers with a career-high 24 points on 8-14 shooting and Chelsi Brewer led the Blues with 13. Stone posted a double-double for Whitman with 10 and 10 (points/rebounds). Quinnett led Whitworth with nine rebounds. The Pirates finished 37.9% (22-58) from the floor, 31.6% (6-19) from long range, and 71.4% (15-21) from the line. The Blues shot 41.3% (26-63), 27.3% (3-11) from downtown, and 66.7 (16-24) from the free throw line.

The Pirates will ice Willamette at the Whitworth Fieldhouse on Friday, January 27 at 6 p.m.