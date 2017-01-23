Both Williams-Goss and Fultz named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Both Williams-Goss and Fultz named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason list

Williams-Goss and Fultz Named to Oscar Robertson Trophy List Williams-Goss and Fultz Named to Oscar Robertson Trophy List

By Gonzaga Athletics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason list, announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, Monday. The award is presented to the national player of the year.

Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (15.0 points per game), rebounds (5.8 per game), assists (4.7 per game) and steals (1.7 per game). He ranks ninth in the West Coast Conference in scoring, 12th in rebounds, sixth in assists and third in steals. The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Balloting for the USBWA's All-America Team, All-District Teams and the association's individual awards will take place in March. The Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at a news conference on March 31, at the Final Four in Phoenix.

The Zags (19-0, 7-0 West Coast Conference) play at Portland this evening at 5, before hosting San Diego Thursday and playing at Pepperdine Saturday. Tonight's game at Portland will be televised on KHQ and ROOT Sports.

Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason List
Dwayne Bacon, Florida State
Lonzo Ball, UCLA
Joel Berry II, North Carolina
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Markelle Fultz, Washington
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
Josh Hart, Villanova
Marcus Keene, Central Michigan
Luke Kennard, Duke
Jock Landale, Saint Mary's           
TJ Leaf, UCLA
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona
Kelan Martin, Butler
Frank Mason III, Kansas
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Johnathan Motley, Baylor
Alec Peters, Valparaiso
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.