Both Williams-Goss and Fultz named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason list

By Gonzaga Athletics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason list, announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, Monday. The award is presented to the national player of the year.

Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (15.0 points per game), rebounds (5.8 per game), assists (4.7 per game) and steals (1.7 per game). He ranks ninth in the West Coast Conference in scoring, 12th in rebounds, sixth in assists and third in steals. The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Balloting for the USBWA's All-America Team, All-District Teams and the association's individual awards will take place in March. The Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at a news conference on March 31, at the Final Four in Phoenix.

The Zags (19-0, 7-0 West Coast Conference) play at Portland this evening at 5, before hosting San Diego Thursday and playing at Pepperdine Saturday. Tonight's game at Portland will be televised on KHQ and ROOT Sports.

Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason List

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Joel Berry II, North Carolina

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Markelle Fultz, Washington

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Josh Hart, Villanova

Marcus Keene, Central Michigan

Luke Kennard, Duke

Jock Landale, Saint Mary's

TJ Leaf, UCLA

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

Kelan Martin, Butler

Frank Mason III, Kansas

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga