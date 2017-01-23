Gonzaga moves up to #3 in AP Top 25 after UCLA loss

After beating both Santa Clara and Portland by a combined 52 points, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have moved up to number three in the AP's Top 25.

The former number three UCLA Bruins lost last week to the Arizona Wildcats which gave Gonzaga the chance to move into the top three.

Gonzaga also has two first placed votes and will try to stay undefeated when they take on Portland on Monday, San Diego on Thursday and Pepperdine on Saturday.

AP Top 25