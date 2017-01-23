Gonzaga moves up to #3 in AP Top 25 after UCLA loss - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga moves up to #3 in AP Top 25 after UCLA loss

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
After beating both Santa Clara and Portland by a combined 52 points, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have moved up to number three in the AP's Top 25.

The former number three UCLA Bruins lost last week to the Arizona Wildcats which gave Gonzaga the chance to move into the top three.

Gonzaga also has two first placed votes and will try to stay undefeated when they take on Portland on Monday, San Diego on Thursday and Pepperdine on Saturday.

AP Top 25
RK TEAM RECORD PTS
1 Villanova (35) 19-1 1,591
2 Kansas (28) 18-1 1,572
3 Gonzaga (2) 19-0 1,471
4 Kentucky 17-2 1,414
5 Baylor 18-1 1,379
6 Florida State 18-2 1,215
7 Arizona 18-2 1,190
8 UCLA 19-2 1,177
9 North Carolina 18-3 1,171
10 Oregon 18-2 1,035
11 Butler 17-3 914
12 Virginia 15-3 803
13 Louisville 16-4 796
14 Notre Dame 17-3 767
15 Wisconsin 16-3 746
16 Creighton 18-2 731
17 Duke 15-4 628
18 West Virginia 15-4 569
19 Cincinnati 17-2 478
20 Purdue 16-4 412
21 Saint Mary's 17-2 290
22 Maryland 17-2 261
23 South Carolina 15-4 171
24 Xavier 14-5 146
25 Florida 14-5 47
  • Others receiving votes: Kansas State 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa State 12, Virginia Tech 7, USC 6, Dayton 6, Illinois State 1, Akron 1, Utah 1, Middle Tennessee 1
