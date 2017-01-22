Chiefs glide by Kootenay 5-2 on SWX

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs dominated from start to finish and pulled away with a three-goal third period in front of over 9,500 fans at Spokane Arena on Saturday night, defeating the visiting Kootenay ICE, 5-2. Goaltender Dawson Weatherill turned aside 23 shots to earn his eighth win of the season.

The Chiefs broke onto the scoreboard first with rookie forward Eli Zummack’s fourth goal of the season at the 12:48 mark of the opening frame, with assists to Rykr Cole and team captain Tyson Helgesen.

Despite outshooting Kootenay 20-4 in the first period, the Chiefs went into the first intermission up only 1-0. Kailer Yamamoto fixed that with his team-leading 29th goal of the season, capping off a creative back-and-forth passing play to beat starting goaltender Jakob Walter to the right side.

Kootenay cut the Spokane lead in half early in the third period, at the 1:04 mark, with a perfect shot from second-year center Noah Philp to beat Weatherill to the far corner, with assists to Austin Wellsby and Colton Kroeker.

The game remained close until the 9:59 mark of the third, when rookie defenseman Ty Smith forced in his third goal of the season after a scrum in front of the Kootenay net. Keanu Yamamoto earned his 27th assist of the season – and 15th on the power play – with the initial shot attempt to create the rebound opportunity.

From there, Spokane poured it on. Czech rookie Ondrej Najman provided insurance with his fourth of the season, firing a sharp angle shot from the left corner that surprised Walter, bouncing off the netminder’s stick and in.

Helgesen capped the Chiefs’ scoring after Hudson Elynuik found him with a pass from behind the net, firing a rocket from the left circle past Walter at the 16:27 mark.

Kootenay earned their second goal late, with only 38 seconds remaining, as Kaeden Taphorn scored off a Michael King assist.

Spokane outshot Kootenay 50-25 overall. They finished 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.