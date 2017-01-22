No. 21 George Fox too much for Whitworth women

Whitworth Athletics

NEWBERG, Ore. – Nationally-ranked George Fox forced visiting Whitworth into 30 turnovers with its high-pressure defense and rolled to a 90-67 victory over the Pirates in a Northwest Conference women’s game on Saturday night.

The Pirates (7-10 overall, 3-5 NWC) struggled against the 21st-ranked Bruins’ (14-2, 6-1) press all night, committing a season-high number of turnovers.

GFU forced four straight Whitworth turnovers while jumping out to a 10-0 lead two-and-a-half minutes into the game. But the Pirates rallied to take a 13-12 lead on Madison Moffat’s lay-up. Grace Douglas sparked the rally with three three-pointers. The Bruins then retook control with another 10-0 run and led 22-15 after the first quarter.

GFU quickly stretched the lead to 14 points (29-15) early in the second before Whitworth trimmed the margin to 33-24 on a Courtney Gray layup with 3:36 left in the second. That’s as close as the Pirates would get as the Bruins took a 40-27 lead into halftime.

George Fox was able to put the game out of reach by outscoring Whitworth 36-18 in the third quarter. The Bruins scored 19 points off of Pirate turnovers in that one quarter alone. The Bucs were still within 58-42 after Erika Kuehn’s three-pointer. But then the Bruins scored 17 straight points to put the game out of reach.

Whitworth never gave up, however, and still managed to cut the GFU lead below twenty points on two occasions in the final period.

Douglas finished with five three-pointers and 15 points for the Pirates. Callie Harwood also had 15 points and Kuehn came off of the bench for 13 points. Chloe Quinnett grabbed a dozen rebounds for the second night in a row. Whitworth finished the game with a 43-40 edge in rebounds.

Five George Fox players reached double figures in scoring, led by Kaitlin Jamieson and Kaycee Creech, who scored 14 points each. Jamieson made it a double-double by adding 11 rebounds.

Things won’t get much easier for Whitworth next week. The Pirates will host 18th-ranked Whitman on Tuesday night at 6:00 pm.