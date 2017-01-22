No. 6 Whitworth dominates George Fox 85-53

Whitworth Athletics

NEWBERG, Ore. – Sixth-ranked Whitworth held George Fox to only nine points over the final 14 minutes of the game and pulled away for an 83-53 victory over the Bruins on Saturday night at the Wheeler Sports Center.

The Pirates (15-2 overall, 6-2 NWC) allowed the fewest points of the season for the second straight game, improving on the 61 points allowed in Friday night's win at Lewis & Clark.

George Fox (6-10, 4-3) never led in the game as the Pirates jumped out to quick leads of 5-0 and 13-4. A pair of Kyle Roach free throws stretched the lead to 34-21 and when Kenny Love drained a three-pointer just before halftime, Whitworth had gone out to a 48-31 lead at the break. The Pirates made 14-27 (52%) from the field in the first half, including 7-14 (50%) from beyond the arc.

Six minutes into the second half JJ Lacey made one of two free throws to pull GFU to within 60-44. Ben College then drilled back-to-back three-pointer to increase Whitworth's lead to 66-44 and the Pirate defense limited the Bruins to only nine points the rest of the way. Whitworth steadily pulled away and the final lead of 30 points was the largest of the game.

Six Whitworth players reached double figures in scoring, led by Christian Jurlina's 14 points. Roach and Love scored 13 apiece, while CJ Johnson added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds off of the bench. College added 11 points from the bench and Drew Sears totaled ten. Jurlina, Roach and Love all dished four assists. Johnson led a rebounding effort that finished with a 40-30 advantage over the Bruins.

Lacey led George Fox with 14 points and was the only Bruin player to reach double figures. Whitworth held GFU to only 36% shooting from the field, including 22% from beyond the arc.

The win was the Pirates' sixth in a row over the Bruins.

Whitworth now heads into a showdown with 2nd-ranked Whitman in Spokane on Tuesday night.