GU women cruise past Portland 85-50 for sixth straight WCC win

Gonzaga Athletics

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Jill Barta matched her half-only season-high of 23 points in the first half, and was a rebound short of a first-half double-double, and Laura Stockton set a single-game season-high in assists in the first half with eight as the Zags won 85-50.

The 85 points were the most against a West Coast Conference opponent this season and the 35-point win against a WCC opponent is the most under head coach Lisa Fortier.

Barta finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, her 8th game with 20-plus points and fourth double-double this year. Elle Tinkle swiped six steals, a career-high, moving to 10th all-time at Gonzaga with 169, passing Kelly Bowen's mark by one. Stockton added 11 points and Zhané Templeton scored 10.

“That was a really good team win,” Fortier said. “We had some people step up and shoot the ball well, but our first-half defense was a game changer for us today.”

The Zags were quick out of the gates in the first quarter, leading 11-2 by the first media timeout at 4:49 with Barta scoring nine of them on two-of-three shooting and going four-of-four from the line. The final first quarter damage had the Zags up 22-6, with Barta scoring 15. GU blocked three shots and held UP to 11 percent shooting from the field. It marked the fourth-straight quarter GU held their opponent under 10 points in the stanza.

It was Templeton who took control to start the second quarter with a three pointer and four-point play, then Barta and Emma Stach dialed threes and built the lead to 35-12 at the 5:55 mark. After a UP layup, the Zags scored 10-straight points before two Pilot free throws made it 45-16 at the half. Barta matched her half-only season high of the 23 points she scored against Saint Mary's. Templeton hit three three-pointers for 10 points. The Zags dominated the glass 25-16, held UP to 17 percent shooting, and got 15 points from their bench. Barta was a rebound short of double-double with nine rebounds. Stockton led the charge with eight first half assists, the most she has ever had in a half and the most any Zag has had in a game this year.

Jill Barta picked up her double-double four minutes into the third quarter with a rebound. The quarter was all square through the first six minutes of the third. At the end of the quarter, GU added four to their lead, 67-34. At the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Tinkle snagged her sixth steal of the game to pass Kelly Bowen for 10th in career steals at Gonzaga with 169. Gonzaga cruised to the 85-50 win.

The Zags dominated the glass, 43-30, and scored 21 points off 21 Pilot turnovers. The Gonzaga bench outscored the Pilots' reserves 29-20, and Gonzaga had 17 assists compared to three for UP. The Zags finished at 46.4 percent from the field, and held Portland at 26.4 percent.

The Zags improved to 15-4 and 6-2 in the conference with their sixth-straight win. They stay on the road next week with a contest at San Diego on Thursday at 6 pm.