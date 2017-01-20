Former coach at Minnesota, Jeff Phelps hired as WSU DL coach - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Former DL coach at Minnesota, Jeff Phelps hired as WSU DL coach

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
WSU has hired former Minnesota defensive line coach, Jeff Phelps to replace Joe Salave’a as the Cougars' defensive line coach.

Phelps and Minnesota held the Cougars to only 39 yards in this season's 17-12 win in the Holiday Bowl. Phelps replaces Joe Salave'a after Salave'a left for the defensive line coach position at the University of Oregon. 

Phelps and the Golden Gophers ranked 21st in total defense in the country last season, while the Cougars ranked 93rd. 

The Cougars will open up the season against Montana State on September 2nd.

