Next week Cooper Kupp will play in the Senior Bowl as trio of former Eagles chase NFL dreams

Trio Of Eagles To Chase NFL Dreams
By EWU Athletics
A trio of former Eastern Washington University All-America football players will be playing in postseason all-star games, including a pair in action Saturday (Jan. 21) in the National Football League Players Association Bowl in Carson, Calif.
 
That game will feature former Eagle defensive end Samson Ebukam and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and be televised at 1 p.m. Pacific time on Fox Sports 1. A week later on Saturday, Jan. 28, wide receiver Cooper Kupp will play in the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time on the NFL Network.
 
The games come during that trio's preparations for the NFL Draft on April 27-29 in Philadelphia, Pa. The NFL Combine is Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis, Ind. Krupp is training in Irvine, Calif., and is being represented by Ryan Tollner and REP 1 Sports. Ebukam and Bourne are represented by Cameron Foster.
 
Over 200 scouts, representing all 32 NFL franchises, will be on hand at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles when Ebukam and Bourne join Montana quarterback Brady Gustafson on the National Team. Their squad is coached by former St. Louis Rams head coach Mike Martz. Playing on the American Team, coached by former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn, will be Weber State linebacker Tre'von Johnson and Southern Utah cornerback Joshua Thornton.
 
The National Team had won every contest since the game's inception in 2012. Previously, Eastern's Clay DeBord (2016), Aaron Neary (2016), Jake Rodgers (2015), T.J. Lee III (2014) and Bo Levi Mitchell (2012) have played in the game. All four are currently playing professional football, with DeBord (Dallas), Neary (Philadephia) and Rodgers (Carolina) in the NFL. Lee (B.C. Lions) and Mitchell (Calgary Stampeders) are the Canadian Football League.
 
Kupp will be Eastern's third player to play in the Senior Bowl, joining offensive linemen Trent Pollard (1994) and Michael Roos (2005). Pollard was drafted in the fifth round by Cincinnati and played three seasons for the Bengals. Roos is Eastern's highest draft choice ever, taken in the second round by Tennessee and playing 10 seasons for the Titans, earning All-Pro honors in the process.
 
Kupp will play on the North team, which also includes Youngstown State outside linebacker Derek Rivers. The head coach for the North is Chicago head coach John Fox, who will be joined by other assistant coaches from the Bears. The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.
 
 
A story and video analysis on Kupp are located on the Senior Bowl website at:
http://www.seniorbowl.com/news-highlights-detail.php?news=598
http://www.seniorbowl.com/news-highlights-detail.php?news=604
 
 
Updated Bios With Career Statistics and Honors . . .
EWU Players in Bowl/All-Star Games . . .
2016 (2017 Senior Bowl) - Cooper Kupp, Wide Receiver
2016 (2017 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl) - Samson Ebukam, DE
2016 (2017 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl) - Kendrick Bourne, WR
2015 (2016 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl) - Clay DeBord, OT
2015 (2016 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl) - Aaron Neary, OG
2014 (2015 East West Shrine Game) - Tevin McDonald, Safety
2014 (2015 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl) - Jake Rodgers, OT
2013 (2014 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl) - T.J. Lee III, CB
2012 (2013 Casino Del Sol Game) - Nicholas Edwards, WR
2011 (2012 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl) - Bo Levi Mitchell, QB
2011 (2012 Players All-Star Classic) - Renard Williams, DL
2009 (2010 East West Shrine Game) - Matt Nichols, QB
2009 (2010 East West Shrine G.) - Nathan Overbay, Tight End
2005 (2005 Las Vegas Bowl) - Eric Kimble, Wide Receiver
2004 (2005 Senior Bowl) - Michael Roos, Offensive Tackle
2004 (2005 East West Shrine Game) - Michael Roos, OT
2003 (2003 Blue-Gray Classic) - Kurt Sigler, Offensive Tackle
2003 (2003 The Villages Classic) - Kurt Sigler, Off. Tackle
2002 (2003 Paradise Bowl) - Jovan Griffith, Running Back
2001 (2002 Paradise Bowl) - Fred Salanoa, Quarterback
2001 (2002 Paradise Bowl) - Chris Polinder, Center
2001 (2002 Paradise Bowl) - David Sherrod, Offensive Tackle
1996 (1997 Freedom All-Star) - Joe Sewell, Running Back
1993 (1994 Senior Bowl) - Trent Pollard, Offensive Tackle
