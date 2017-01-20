Next week Cooper Kupp will play in the Senior Bowl as trio of former Eagles chase NFL dreams

A trio of former Eastern Washington University All-America football players will be playing in postseason all-star games, including a pair in action Saturday (Jan. 21) in the National Football League Players Association Bowl in Carson, Calif.

That game will feature former Eagle defensive end

Samson Ebukam

and wide receiver

Kendrick Bourne

, and be televised at 1 p.m. Pacific time on Fox Sports 1. A week later on Saturday, Jan. 28, wide receiver

Cooper Kupp

will play in the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time on the NFL Network.

The games come during that trio's preparations for the NFL Draft on April 27-29 in Philadelphia, Pa. The NFL Combine is Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis, Ind. Krupp is training in Irvine, Calif., and is being represented by Ryan Tollner and REP 1 Sports. Ebukam and Bourne are represented by Cameron Foster.

Over 200 scouts, representing all 32 NFL franchises, will be on hand at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles when Ebukam and Bourne join Montana quarterback Brady Gustafson on the National Team. Their squad is coached by former St. Louis Rams head coach Mike Martz. Playing on the American Team, coached by former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn, will be Weber State linebacker Tre'von Johnson and Southern Utah cornerback Joshua Thornton.

The National Team had won every contest since the game's inception in 2012. Previously, Eastern's

Clay DeBord

(2016),

Aaron Neary

(2016), Jake Rodgers (2015), T.J. Lee III (2014) and Bo Levi Mitchell (2012) have played in the game. All four are currently playing professional football, with DeBord (Dallas), Neary (Philadephia) and Rodgers (Carolina) in the NFL. Lee (B.C. Lions) and Mitchell (Calgary Stampeders) are the Canadian Football League.

Kupp will be Eastern's third player to play in the Senior Bowl, joining offensive linemen Trent Pollard (1994) and Michael Roos (2005). Pollard was drafted in the fifth round by Cincinnati and played three seasons for the Bengals. Roos is Eastern's highest draft choice ever, taken in the second round by Tennessee and playing 10 seasons for the Titans, earning All-Pro honors in the process.

Kupp will play on the North team, which also includes Youngstown State outside linebacker Derek Rivers. The head coach for the North is Chicago head coach John Fox, who will be joined by other assistant coaches from the Bears. The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.

A story and video analysis on Kupp are located on the Senior Bowl website at:

http://www.seniorbowl.com/news-highlights-detail.php?news=598

http://www.seniorbowl.com/news-highlights-detail.php?news=604