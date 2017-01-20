Sanders scores 33 points, leads Idaho over Southern Utah

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - Victor Sanders matched a career-high with 33 points to lead Idaho to a 79-67 victory over Southern Utah on Thursday night.



The Vandals (8-9, 3-3 Big Sky) have won three of their last four games while Southern Utah (4-15, 2-4) has lost four straight.



Sanders was 9 of 19 from the field, and made four 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws. Brayon Blake had 14 points and Jordan Scott added 10 for Idaho.



Randy Onwuasor scored 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting and made four 3s for the Thunderbirds. John Marshall added 12 points.



The game was tied at 40 before the Vandals used a 20-9 run and led 60-49 with six minutes to play. Sanders scored 11 points, including a 3-pointer, during the stretch. Southern Utah pulled to 71-65 with 1:32 left but didn't get closer.