UW's Quincy Pondexter and WSU's Carlos Daniel to be inducted into Pac-12 Men's Basketball Hall of Honor

By Pac-12 Conference

PAC-12 BASKETBALL HALL OF HONOR TO INDUCT 2016-17 CLASS



SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference will honor 12 former student-athletes with their induction into the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Hall of Honor. The induction will occur on Friday, March 10 during a ceremony prior to the semifinals of the 2017 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Presented by New York Life. The inductees will also be recognized on court during Friday night's semifinal session.



The individuals to be inducted for the 16th annual Hall of Honor class are: Bob Elliott (Arizona), Tarence Wheeler (Arizona State), Jerome Randle (California), Chauncey Billups (Colorado), Stu Jackson (Oregon), Ray Blume (Oregon State), Mike Montgomery (Stanford), David Greenwood (UCLA), Ralph Vaughn (USC), Andre Miller (Utah), Quincy Pondexter (Washington) and Carlos Daniel (Washington State).



In partnership with Las Vegas Events, the Pac-12 is hosting the conference tournament in Las Vegas for the fifth year in a row in 2017. For the first time this season, the tournament will be played in the new T-Mobile Arena. The 18,000-seat venue will welcome some of college basketball's top talent this March as the Pac-12 features a national-best five standouts on the John R. Wooden Award National Player of the Year Midseason Top 25 list. The Conference has also had five different teams in the Associated Press Top 25 this season.



All-Tournament Passes are now on sale at pac-12.com/tickets and provide fans the best locations for the best price. Single session tickets will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Additional ticketing information is also available at pac-12.com/tickets.



Bob Elliott, Arizona (1974-77) – In the long, prestigious line of distinguished players at the University of Arizona, Bob Elliott is perhaps the catalyst of this great history. An All-American twice in his career with the Wildcats during the mid-1970s, he is still in the top three in program history in career points, rebounds and free throws and remains the only Wildcat to score over 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in a career. Elliott averaged 23.3 points per game his sophomore season of 1974-75, a mark that has only been eclipsed once in the 40 years since. Elliott helped guide the Wildcats to an 86-29 mark during his career, including the program's first-ever Elite Eight appearance in the 1976 NCAA Tournament. Elliott's greatness also extended to the classroom where he was a three-time Academic All-America selection while receiving his conference's scholar-athlete award as a senior. After graduation, Elliott was a second round selection of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1977 NBA Draft. His professional career expanded throughout the NBA, CBA and overseas.



Tarence Wheeler, Arizona State (1988-91) – Detroit-native Tarence Wheeler helped lead the Sun Devils to their first 20-win season and NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade as a senior in 1990-91, scoring 25 points in 32 minutes in a memorable come-from-behind tourney victory over Rutgers. Despite a knee injury that sidelined him for the 1989-90 season, Wheeler averaged more than 12 points and started 65 of his 70 career games over three seasons before earning his undergraduate degree in justice studies in 1991. Wheeler played professionally overseas for nearly a decade before turning his career efforts to philanthropy. He is founder and CEO of The Wheeler Group (TWG), a sports philanthropy firm, and earned his MBA from the University of Detroit Mercy in 2013. In 2015, he earned the FBI Detroit Division Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for his exceptional accomplishments and tireless efforts to assist the needy and disadvantaged within the Detroit community.



Jerome Randle, California (2007-10) – Jerome Randle, a 5-10 point guard out of Chicago, built a reputation as a high-scoring threat who was unafraid to shoot from just about anywhere on the court. By the time he finished his Cal career in 2010, he stood as the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,835 points. During his final season in 2009-10, Randle not only earned Pac-10 Player of the Year and honorable mention All-America honors, but he led the Golden Bears to their first conference championship in 50 years and a second straight NCAA Tournament berth. In addition to Cal's all-time scoring record, Randle set the school mark for most three-point field goals made (252) and highest free throw percentage (88.1%) and ended his career No. 2 on the Cal chart for assists (524) and games played (132). He received the Tom Hansen Medal as the top senior male student-athlete at Cal for 2009-10. Since completing his Cal career, Randle has played professionally, primarily overseas, and currently stars for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia where he was an All-NBL first-team selection in 2015-16.



Chauncey Billups, Colorado (1995-97) - One of the most talented players in Colorado basketball history, Chauncey Billups helped transform the Buffaloes into an NCAA Tournament contender in the two years he played in Boulder. He was a first-team All-American (Basketball News) and unanimous All-Big 12 performer (Associated Press and Coaches) as a sophomore in 1996-97, leading the Buffaloes to a second-place finish in the inaugural season of the Big 12 and CU's first NCAA Tournament appearance in 28 years. He set a Colorado freshman record for points in 1995-96 with 465 and still holds the first-year mark for assists at 143. He is one of two players in school history to score 1,000 points in just two seasons. Following his sophomore year, he declared for the 1997 NBA Draft, where he was the highest Buffalo ever drafted; third overall by the Boston Celtics. Billups went on to play 17 seasons in the league for seven different teams. A five-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, he led Detroit to the 2004 NBA Championship and was named Finals MVP averaging 21 points and 5.2 assists in the five-game series win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Billups retired in 2014, ranking among the league's top 10 in free throw percentage (.894) and three-pointers made (1,830) and attempted (4,725). In April 2015, Billups was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame and he joined the CU Athletic Hall of Fame in November 2015.



Stu Jackson, Oregon (1974-76) - Before becoming one of the nation's most well-respected basketball executives at both the collegiate and professional levels, Stu Jackson began his long association with the sport as a member of Oregon's famed Kamikaze Kids' teams of the 1970s. The Reading, Pa., native played three seasons at Oregon beginning in 1973-74 and scored 861 points before finishing his career at Seattle University. Jackson returned to Oregon as an assistant coach from 1981-83, and also had stops as an assistant at Washington State (1981-83) and Providence (1985-87). He was head coach of the NBA's New York Knicks in 1990 and 1991, then spent the next two seasons as head coach at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to their first NCAA Tournament berth and victory in more than 45 years. He served six years as president and general manager of the Vancouver Grizzlies (1994-2000), coaching the franchise in 1997. In June 2007, Jackson was named the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the NBA. He is currently the Senior Associate Commissioner of Men's Basketball for the Big East Conference, where he oversees men's basketball operations and strategic planning. He has held board positions on the University of Oregon Foundation Board of Trustees (2010-2014), the FIBA Technical Commission (2009-2013), the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Trustees (2006-2013), and the USA Basketball Board of Directors (2001-2012). A graduate of Seattle University, Jackson received a bachelor of arts in business administration with a concentration in management in 1978.



Ray Blume, Oregon State (1978-81) - Ray Blume is one of the most recognizable names in Oregon State basketball history. The Portland native was a key individual in the Orange Express' back-to-back Pac-10 championship titles in 1980 and 1981. Blume was part of the 1981 team that was ranked No. 1 in the country for eight weeks. He helped Oregon State compile a four-year record of 86-27, averaging 11.6 points during a career that included being named to the Pac-10 All-Conference First Team and All-American honors in 1980 and 1981. Blume also was invited to the U.S. Olympic Team tryouts following his junior year. The guard ended his career at OSU fifth in the school's record book for points (1,288), fourth for field goals made (535), tied for fourth for field goal percentage (.539), eighth for free throw percentage (.770) and sixth for assists (360). Following his OSU career, Blume was a second round NBA Draft selection of the Indiana Pacers and would later play for multiple NBA teams and in Europe. Blume, an OSU communications graduate, was inducted into OSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004.



Mike Montgomery, Stanford (1987-2004) - Mike Montgomery, the winningest men's basketball coach in Stanford history and member of the 2016 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame induction class, is recognized as one of college basketball's all-time great coaches. At the time of his retirement in 2014 after 32 years as a collegiate head coach, Montgomery ranked 25th in NCAA history with 677 victories. The third-winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference history with 282 league wins, Montgomery posted a remarkable 31 winning seasons in 32 years as a collegiate head coach, including 22 seasons with 20-or-more victories and three 30-win campaigns. He registered a school-record 393 wins (393-167) in 18 seasons as head coach at Stanford from 1987-2004, highlighted by four Pac-10 Coach of the Year honors and four conference regular-season titles along with the 2004 Pac-10 Tournament crown. Montgomery directed the Cardinal to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 47 years in just his third season in 1989, and nine years later guided Stanford to the 1998 NCAA Final Four. He was honored as the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2000, and led the Cardinal to a school-record 31 victories in 2001. In 2004, he was the recipient of the prestigious John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Lifetime Achievement Award. Montgomery also enjoyed successful coaching tenures at Montana (1979-86) and California (2009-14), directing the Golden Bears to postseason appearances during each of his six seasons at the school. Overall, he guided his programs to 24 postseason appearances as a collegiate head coach, including 16 NCAA Tournaments, 12 of them at Stanford. He developed and mentored 43 All-Pac-12 players, 31 first- or second-team Pac-12 All-Academic selections and coached eight first-round NBA Draft picks.



David Greenwood, UCLA (1976-79) - David Greenwood helped UCLA compile a 102-17 (.857) record throughout his career with the Bruins (1976-79). He was a three-time All-Conference selection (1977-79) and secured UCLA team MVP honors as a junior and senior. As a freshman, Greenwood helped UCLA advance to the Final Four and secure a third-place finish. He ranks No. 13 on UCLA's all-time scoring list (1,721) and No. 3 on the school's all-time rebounds list (1,022). A two-time All-American, Greenwood concluded his collegiate career averaging 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in 118 games. He was the No. 2 overall selection in the 1979 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. He enjoyed a 12-year career in the NBA (1979-1991), competing for the Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons.



Ralph Vaughn, USC (1938-40) – A high-scoring forward from Indiana, the late Ralph Vaughn was called "the Larry Bird of his era." An All-American and LIFE Magazine's College Player of the Year in 1940, Vaughn was a member of USC's first NCAA Tournament team that season and helped the Trojans to the national semifinals. A three-year starter and letterman, he topped Troy in scoring each season, was All-Conference each year and was named USC's MVP in 1938. His 894 points was a Trojan career record that lasted 15 years. His 36-point outburst versus UCLA in 1939 was a conference record. USC went 57-17 with a pair of 20-win seasons and conference titles (1939-40) during his tenure, highlighted by the 1940 squad that started 13-0 and snapped Long Island's 42-game winning streak at renowned Madison Square Garden. He then went on to a seven-year stint in the National Basketball League before beginning a career as a business executive. He was inducted into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.



Andre Miller, Utah (1996-99) – Andre Miller helped lead Utah to a 114-20 overall record, four consecutive WAC regular-season titles, a pair of WAC Tournament titles (1997, 1999) and four trips to the NCAA Tournament during his four-year career. Miller was inspirational in guiding the Utes to a Sweet 16 appearance in 1996, an Elite Eight appearance in 1997 and the NCAA title game in 1998. He played in all 134 games, averaging 12.1 points and posting a career field goal percentage of .513. He finished his career scoring 1,618 points, which ranks tied for 11th in school history. Miller's name is all over the Utah record book, which includes three single-season top-10 marks for assists, assists average and steals, highlighted by a program-best 84 steals in 1998-99. Miller's 721 career assists rank No. 2 in school history, while his 254 career steals are still the most in school history. Miller was tabbed the 1999 WAC Player of the Year and a two-time All-WAC First Team selection and consensus All-American (1998, 1999). The No. 8 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1999 NBA Draft, Miller ranks in the top 10 in NBA history in assists, recording 8,524 during his 17-year career.



Quincy Pondexter, Washington (2007-10) - Quincy Pondexter finished fifth all-time in scoring at Washington with 1,786 points while recording six 30-point games and thirty 20-point games. The two-time team captain also reached double-digit scoring 75 times and totaled 15 double-doubles in his 136 career games. Pondexter posted 10 games with 20 points and 10 rebounds, second only to Jon Brockman, who preceded Pondexter in the Pac-12 Hall of Honor in 2015. Pondexter helped UW to a 64-12 record at Alaska Airlines Arena during his career, equaling the most wins at home by a UW player. The Fresno, Calif., native enjoyed a dominant senior season in 2009-10, leading the Huskies in scoring, rebounding and free throw percentage to earn first team All-Pac-10 and Pac-10 All-Tournament team honors. At the time, his five Pac-10 Player of the Week honors were a conference record. Additionally, he was among the leaders in the Pac-10 in several statistical categories including points per game (19.3, third), rebounds per game (7.4, third), field goal percentage (52.8, sixth), free throw percentage (82.7, sixth) and offensive rebounds (3.0, third). Pondexter was the No. 26 pick in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft and has played for Memphis and New Orleans during his five-year career.



Carlos Daniel, Washington State (1995-98) - A student-athlete in every sense of the term, Carlos Daniel excelled both on the court and in the classroom as a member of the Washington State men's basketball team from 1995-98. Even 19 years after the end of his Cougar basketball career, Daniel still holds six spots in the top-15 of WSU's career record book, including blocked shots (third, 136), blocks average (fifth, 1.2), rebounds (eighth, 775), points (15th, 1,285), rebounding average (15th, 6.9 rpg) and minutes played (15th, 3,162). A native of Louisville, Colo., Daniel remains the only Cougar to lead the team in rebounding all four of his seasons. His league-leading 10.1 rebounding average as a senior in 1998 was the best by a Cougar since James Donaldson grabbed 10.8 per game in 1979. He earned Pac-10 All-Conference First Team honors that season as the first Pac-10 player since 1995 to average a double-double for an entire season, one of 19 NCAA Division I players to accomplish the feat that year. Daniel is one of just three WSU players to earn Pac-10 All-Academic First Team honors all three years he was eligible for the award. He is also the only Cougar player to be named to any CoSIDA Academic All-American team multiple times, having been named to the third team in both 1997 and 1998.



