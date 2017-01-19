WSU suffers worst home loss in 28 years; falling to Utah 88-47

The University of Idaho will join the Big Sky in football in 2018, and EWU will play the Vandals on Oct. 27, 2018, in the first meeting between the two schools since 2012 when Eastern won in Moscow 20-3.More >>
Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg).More >>
Bliznyuk became all-time leading scorer in Big Sky and EWU history with 2,169 points, breaking the previous league record of 2,102 and smashing the previous school record of 1,803.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>
Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.More >>
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.More >>
Franks announced on Twitter on Monday that he has yet to sign an agent, but has intentions to do so. Players that sign an agent cannot return to school the following season, even if the go undrafted.More >>
Also beginning next season, the men’s and women’s championship format will change, whereby seeds 7-10 will compete in the opening round, seeds 5-6 will first participate in the second round, seeds 3-4 will first participate in the third round, and the top two seeds will play their first game in the semifinal round.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament. The WCC Presidents' Council announced Monday that the 10-team league will go to a 16-game schedule next season instead of an 18-game double round-robin.More >>
Daugherty, hired prior to the 2007-08 campaign, has guided the Cougars for the past 11 seasons, posting a combined 130-218 record, including three WNIT appearances.More >>
Washington State University men's basketball junior forward Robert Franks has been named the 2018 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, it was announced on the Pac-12 Network's Sports Report, Monday evening.More >>
Chasing the game from the outset, the Cougars (10-17, 3-12 Pac-12) could never quite run down Utah (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) on the road at the Huntsman Center as the Utes took a 54-50 victory Friday night.More >>
The Cougs committed just six turnovers in the contest while assisting on 14 of 24 made field goals.More >>
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.More >>
Despite the loss, the Cougars set the school's single-season 3-point record (241) after making nine of them against Arizona.More >>
17 Cougar turnovers resulted in 26 points, including 12 in the final quarter, for the Trojans.More >>
