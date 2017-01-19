WSU suffers worst home loss in 28 years; falling to Utah 88-47

WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Senior Josh Hawkinson had his 10th double-double of the season and 50th of his career with 19 points and 13 rebounds as Washington State fell to Utah 88-47, Wednesday night at Beasley Coliseum.

Utah's Kyle Kuzma had a team-high 19 points adding 11 rebounds. Lorenzo Bonam finished with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and four Utes finished in double figures.

Utah (13-5, 4-2) played without 6-foot-9 forward David Collette, who did not make the trip due to concussion protocol. Collette, a transfer forward from Utah State, leads the team with 14.9 points per game.

Bonam scored consecutive baskets to put the Utes up 11-2 in the opening minutes, which forced an early WSU (9-9, 2-4) timeout. Kuzma had six straight points amid a 12-2 Utah run at the end of the first, and the Utes let by 19 at the break.

Malachi Flynn helped the Cougars begin the second half on a 9-3 run. The freshman hit a jumper through contact, then pulled up to hit a deep 3-pointer a few possessions later. Flynn scored 10 points in the second half, 14 in the game.

Washington State ultimately never threatened.

Washington State coach Ernie Kent is winless (0-5) against Utah since joining the Cougars.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes made sure Wednesday's game was not close after suffering a narrow one-point loss to No. 4 UCLA last Saturday. Utah remains in solid Pac-12 standing this season after the offseason departure of Jakob Poeltl to the NBA and the graduation of key senior guards.

Washington State: Things started to look up for the Cougars after they started 2-0 in Pac 12 play. But the loss Wednesday increased the losing skid to four games, their longest of the season, and dropped them back to .500. WSU already has one more win in conference play than it did last season.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes face Washington on Saturday in Seattle. They host No. 11 Oregon and Oregon State next week in Salt Lake City.

Washington State: The Cougars host Colorado on Saturday at 1 p.m. before traveling down to the desert to face No. 14 Arizona and Arizona State next week.