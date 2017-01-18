Spokane Chiefs' game against Seattle has been postponed - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane Chiefs' game against Seattle has been postponed

Chiefs' Game vs Thunderbirds Postponed

By The Spokane Chiefs
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs’ scheduled home game on Wednesday, January 18 versus Seattle has officially been postponed due to travel conditions. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 24 at 7:05 p.m. at Spokane Arena.
 
“The safety of the players and team staff is paramount and with the road conditions the way they are between Seattle and Spokane, both teams came to the conclusion that tonight’s game will be postponed,” said Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter.
 
Major highways between Kent, Washington – home of the Thunderbirds – and Spokane are currently closed or restricted against oversized vehicles, causing the travel concerns.
 
Tickets for Wednesday’s game will be accepted as is for the rescheduled game date on Tuesday, January 24, which will remain a TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night. For fans who cannot attend the January 24 game, tickets may also be exchanged for a future game at the Chiefs’ Ticket Office located on the southeast corner of the Spokane Arena.
 
Fans can contact the Chiefs’ Ticket Office at 509-535-PUCK with any other questions.
 
The Chiefs’ next home game is set for Saturday, January 21 at 7:05 p.m. against the Kootenay ICE. It will be General Store Buck Night & Jersey Rally Towel Giveaway Night at the Arena as hot dogs and Coca-Cola products will be $1 all game long. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive rally towels matching the special military-themed jerseys the Chiefs will wear on the ice, which will also be auctioned off at the main entrance to benefit a military-focused non-profit organization.
 
Tickets for Saturday's game and all Chiefs home games are available in-person at the Chiefs' Ticket Office, over the phone at 509-535-PUCK and online at ticketswest.com or spokanechiefs.com.
