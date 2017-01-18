2017 UW football schedule released

By UW Athletics

The Washington football team will close out 2017 with four of its final five regular-season games at home, the Pac-12 Conference announced today as it revealed the conference schedule for the coming fall.



The Huskies, who finished No. 4 in the nation in both major polls in 2016, will play five conference games at home and four on the road (a reverse of last season) in 2017, opening the Pac-12 slate with back-to-back road games Sept. 23 at Colorado and Sept. 30 at Oregon State.



After returning home to face California on Oct. 7, the Huskies head to the desert to take on Arizona State Oct. 14.



Washington's off week falls on Oct. 21, after which the Huskies embark on their four-out-of-five home stetch to end the season.



UCLA returns to the Huskies' schedule for the first time since 2014 as the Bruins come to Seattle for an Oct. 28 contest. The following Saturday, Nov. 4, Oregon travels north to face the Dawgs.



Washington's lone weekday game of the Pac-12 season (the Huskies open the season on a Friday at Rutgers) will take place on Friday, Nov. 10 at Stanford. The Huskies end the season with Utah (Nov. 18) and Washington State (Nov. 25) visiting Montlake. The Apple Cup will be played on a Saturday again this season after having taken place on the Friday after Thanksgiving four out of the last five years.



The Pac-12 Conference Championship Game will take place on Dec. 1 or 2 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.



In accordance with the divisional rotation schedule that has been in place since the expansion of the Pac-10, the Huskies will not face USC and Arizona this year. The 2017 season marks the beginning of the fourth "rotation" (years seven and eight) of the Pac-12 football schedule, and Arizona was the only remaining team among other four members of the South Division (other than USC and UCLA, one of which the Huskies miss every year) that Washington had not yet missed.



Washington's non-conference schedule (Sept. 1 at Rutgers; Sept. 9 home vs. Montana and Sept. 16 home vs. Fresno State) had already been previously announced.



Here is the complete 2017 Washington football schedule (times to be announced later this year):



Fri., Sept. 1: Washington at Rutgers

Sat., Sept. 9: Montana at Washington

Sat., Sept. 16: Fresno State at Washington

Sat., Sept. 23: Washington at Colorado

Sat., Sept. 30: Washington at Oregon State

Sat., Oct. 7: California at Washington

Sat., Oct. 14: Washington at Arizona State

Sat., Oct. 21: BYE

Sat., Oct. 28: UCLA at Washington

Sat., Nov. 4: Oregon at Washington

Fri., Nov. 10: Washington at Stanford

Sat., Nov. 18: Utah at Washington

Sat., Nov. 25: Washington State at Washington

Fri., Dec. 1 or Sat., Dec. 2: Pac-12 Football Championship Game (ESPN)