2017 WSU football schedule released

By WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Pac-12 Conference has released its 2017 football schedule and Washington State will host seven games in Martin Stadium, highlighted by five-straight home games and two Friday night contests.



"We face a unique situation this fall starting the season with five-straight home games," said WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos. "The schedule is out of our control and we will make this a positive, having the opportunity to build momentum early in the year without having to put on a road jersey until Week 6.



"Ideally we would like to have our home schedule more spread out, but playing seven home games for the second-straight season gives our fans the chance to enjoy Martin Stadium at the best time of the year and get us off to a fast start," Moos continued.



The Cougars begin their 2017 schedule with five-straight home games beginning Saturday, Sept. 2 against Montana State, an opponent WSU has a 7-0 all-time mark against. The only other time the Cougars opened the season with more than three-straight home games came in 1907, when they opened with four.



The following week, Sept. 9, WSU hosts Boise State. WSU is 4-1 against the Broncos all-time, including a 42-35 win in 2000, the last time the teams met in Pullman.



Following Boise State, WSU begin its Pac-12 slate by hosting Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 16. The Cougars then close out the nonconference schedule Sept. 23 against Nevada in Martin Stadium. The Cougars are 2-1 all-time in the series against the Wolf Pack.



Conference play resumes the following week when the Cougars host defending Rose Bowl champion USC Friday, Sept. 29. Its marks the first of two Friday contests for the Cougars in 2017, the other coming at California, Friday, Oct. 13. For the USC game, WSU Athletics is working with campus entities to ensure a fan and faculty-friendly environment as it relates to logistics surrounding playing a home game with classes being held.



Sandwiched in between the two Friday games is a return trip to Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 7. In their last visit to Eugene the Cougars came away with a 45-38, double overtime win in 2015. WSU is looking for its first three-game winning streak against the Ducks since capturing four straight from 1981-84



Following the California game, the Cougars return to Martin Stadium to host Colorado, Saturday, Oct. 21. The game will also be part of Homecoming Weekend festivities on the Pullman campus. The Cougars next travel to Arizona for a Saturday, Oct. 28 contest, looking for their third-straight win against the Wildcats for the first time since winning four straight from 2001-04. The last time the Cougars were in Tucson they came away with a 45-42 win in 2015.



The Cougars will host Stanford in the home finale for 2017, Saturday, Nov. 4. It also will be Dad's Weekend in Pullman as WSU is looking to defend a 42-16 win over the Cardinal last season. A road contest at Utah, Saturday, Nov. 11, begins a two-game road swing to close out the regular season. The last time WSU faced the Utes they came away with a 28-27, come-from-behind road win.



After the lone bye week of the season Nov. 18, WSU concludes its 2017 regular season traveling to Washington for the Apple Cup, Saturday, Nov. 25.



Deposits are now being taken for all new 2017 season tickets at wsucougars.com. Current season ticket holders will receive their renewal notices in February. Single-game tickets for road contests go on sale in April, while single-game tickets for all Martin Stadium contests will be available beginning in August. For more information, visit wsucougars.com or call 1-800-Go-Cougs.



The complete 2017 football schedule for Washington State follows:



Sept. 2 – Montana State

Sept. 9 – Boise State

Sept. 16 – Oregon State

Sept. 23 – Nevada

Sept. 29 – USC

Oct. 7 – at Oregon

Oct. 13 – at California

Oct. 21 – Colorado (Homecoming)

Oct. 28– at Arizona

Nov. 4 – Stanford (Dad's Weekend)

Nov. 11 – at Utah

Nov. 18 – BYE

Nov. 25 – at Washington (Apple Cup)

