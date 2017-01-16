Zags men's basketball moves up to #4 in latest AP Top 25 Poll - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Zags men's basketball moves up to #4 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Gonzaga men's basketball team moves up one spot in the latest AP top 25 poll after beating both Loyola Marymount and Saint Mary's last week. The Zags also have received two first place votes and will try to keep that spot when they take on both Santa Clara and Portland this week.

AP Top 25
RK TEAM RECORD PTS
1 Villanova (28) 17-1 1,580
2 Kansas (32) 16-1 1,562
3 UCLA (3) 18-1 1,472
4 Gonzaga (2) 17-0 1,433
5 Kentucky 15-2 1,357
6 Baylor 16-1 1,315
7 Creighton 17-1 1,185
7 West Virginia 15-2 1,185
9 North Carolina 16-3 1,063
10 Florida State 16-2 964
11 Oregon 16-2 931
12 Louisville 15-3 900
13 Butler 15-3 823
14 Arizona 16-2 757
15 Notre Dame 16-2 748
16 Virginia 13-3 677
17 Wisconsin 14-3 644
18 Duke 14-4 614
19 Florida 14-3 405
20 Cincinnati 15-2 373
21 Purdue 14-4 309
22 Xavier 13-4 294
23 Saint Mary's 15-2 210
24 South Carolina 14-3 125
25 Maryland 16-2 121
  • Others receiving votes: TCU 29, USC 14, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Northwestern 7, UNC Wilmington 6, Iowa State 5, Akron 1, Kansas State 1
  • Dropped from rankings: Minnesota 24, Kansas State 25, USC 25
