Seahawks have struggled in road divisional games

While the Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed unprecedented success since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010, this round of the playoffs has been a problem.



Seattle is 0-3 in NFC divisional round road games under Carroll. In fact, Seattle hasn't won a divisional round road game since Dec. 31, 1983, back when the Seahawks were in the AFC. Seattle upset the Miami Dolphins before losing to the Los Angeles Raiders in the AFC championship game. Seattle has just three playoff road wins in franchise history.



The problem for Seattle in this round during Carroll's tenure has been slow starts. In the 2010 playoffs, Seattle fell behind 21-0 and lost 35-24. Two years later, the Seahawks trailed Atlanta 20-0 and despite rallying in the fourth quarter, lost 30-28 on a field goal in the closing seconds. And last year, the Seahawks trailed Carolina 31-0 at halftime and their second-half rally fell short in a 31-24 loss.

