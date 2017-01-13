McCorkell, Ferenz help fuel Idaho to win over Weber State

by Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho—The Idaho women's basketball team opened the home portion of its Big Sky Conference schedule with an overwhelming 95-77 win over Weber State on Thursday. Four Vandals hit double-figure scoring in the return to the friendly confines of the Cowan Spectrum.



How it Happened

Idaho (7-8, 2-2 BSC) was forced to overcome another slow start to a game, something that has hampered the team of late. The Vandals shot 7-of-18 to start the contest. Redshirt junior Brooke Reilly provided a bulk of Idaho's offense. She was good for nine points in the open, going 4-for-5 from the field. The key to the first quarter was the hot start from the visitors. Weber State hit 11 field goals on 15 attempts in the first 10 minutes, taking a 28-17 lead into the second quarter.



The Vandals picked up the pace in the second with a quick 12-2 run, sliming the Wildcat lead to three, 30-27, inside the first two minutes. Weber State bounced back to regain a nine point advantage with 6:05 to go until the half. Contributions from Reilly and Mikayla Ferenz would get the Vandals back to within two with 3:33 to go. Idaho would cut the WSU lead down to one in the final minute, before Tyschal Blake hit at the buzzer to give the Wildcats the 45-42 lead.

The Vandals evened out the shooting performances in the second quarter. Idaho shot 60 percent from the field to improve to 47.2 percent in the half. Weber closed the half shooting 50.0 percent.



Idaho came out and scored a game-best 29 points in the third quarter, limiting the Wildcats to 16. Geraldine McCorkell came out and scored the first five points of the half to give the Vandals a 47-45 lead. Weber State would tie the game at 52 and then retake the lead with a Kailie Quinn 3 with 6:51 left in the period. Ferenz would make good on her fourth three of the night to put the Vandals back in front, 57-55 at the 5:27 mark. WSU hit a pair of free throws to give the game its seventh tie. Three consecutive McCorkell baskets boosted the Vandals to a 63-57 lead. Idaho ended the final 4:05 of the third on a 14-4 run, putting the game out of reach for WSU.



The Silver and Gold opened the final 10 minutes leading by 10, 71-61. Idaho would shoot 41.2 percent in the final quarter. Ferenz added seven more to her total, helping Idaho secure the win. She closed the night with a game-high 28 points, after being shutout in the first quarter. McCorkell closed the game with 22 points off the bench, while Reilly totaled 16 on 7-of-11 shooting. Taylor Pierce rounded out Idaho's top scorers with 11.



Keys

The Vandals did a good job in the second and third quarter of feeding the hot hand.



Ferenz, scored 14 of her 28 points in the second quarter alone. She was 5-of-8 from the field and hit two 3-pointers. Her 14 points were more than half of Idaho's 25 points the entire quarter. She helped Idaho hit 10-of-18 in the quarter, cutting the lead down to two at the break.



McCorkell, did the same for Idaho in the third. She led the Vandals with 15 points the quarter, after scoring just two in the first half. She was 7-of-10 from the floor, scoring a bulk of Idaho's 14 points in the paint.



The duo combined for 29 of Idaho's 54 points in the two quarters.

Notes

Coach Newlee's 138th career win at Idaho…Idaho now has at least one 3FGM in 276 consecutive games…Idaho's 95 points set a season-high…the team had a season highs in FG (36), FG attempts (73), free throws made (15), free throw attempts (20) and rebounds (47)…Thursday was the third game this season Idaho has had four players score double-figures, all have come at home…Pierce sits one 3-pointer shy of tying for ninth all-time in school history with 123…Ferenz now has 119 career 3's, 11th all-time in Idaho history…Idaho wore silver for the first time this season…Karlee Wilson started her 57th consecutive game.



Quotes

Head coach Jon Newlee

On Geri McCorkell in the second half

"I was not real happy with her play in Bozeman [last week]. I wanted to challenge her and kind of light a fire under her. I liked her matchup against Weber's post players. It was like here is your shot."



On play of the team in the second half

"That second half was good on both ends. I thought we did a good job, besides trying to keep them off the foul line. We had some silly fouls on their shooters. Other than that I thought it was a good defensive effort for us. Certainly, from an offensive standpoint we got in a good flow inside and out."



On overcoming the slow start

"It was really was nice to overcome that. From an offensive standpoint we were getting the shots we wanted. WE did not finish at the rim a couple of times and missed some good looking threes, but we did a great job of digging out of that hole and really rallying in the second quarter."



Geri McCorkell

On stepping up the challenge

"I definitely felt like I stepped up tonight. Coach challenged us all just to work hard. Especially me. I took that challenge upon myself and I think I did ok."



Mikayla Ferenz

On her play

"I really struggled I the first quarter. I was kind of getting down on myself. My teammates kept telling me to shoot. That really got my confidence up and I finally started making some shots. That helps."



Upcoming

Idaho will stay at home on Saturday, hosting Idaho State. The Bengals lost on Thursday at Eastern Washington, 58-41. Idaho State is tied with WSU and Idaho in the Big Sky standings, with all three teams holding a 2-2 conference record.



