Vandal men fall to hot shooting Weber State

Idaho Athletics

OGDEN, Utah - The Vandals ran into a hot-shooting Wildcat squad they could not overcome, with Idaho falling at Weber State, 91-66, on Thursday night.



Idaho led early but it did not last long. Weber State would take the lead at 16-14 midway through the first half and never look back.



The Wildcats finished a scorching 14-of-24 (58.3%) from beyond the arc, pulling away early in the second half. Player of the Year candidate Jeremy Senglin was hot all night, scoring 21, including five 3-pointers.



Idaho shot well from the field, finishing at 50 percent (29-of-58), but hit just 5-of-14 (35.7%) from deep.



Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 13 points, while Brayon Blake added 11 points and seven boards. Jake Straughan had a solid evening off the bench, going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc for nine points.

