Vandal men fall to hot shooting Weber State - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Vandal men fall to hot shooting Weber State

Courtesy: Idaho Athletics Courtesy: Idaho Athletics

Idaho Athletics

OGDEN, Utah - The Vandals ran into a hot-shooting Wildcat squad they could not overcome, with Idaho falling at Weber State, 91-66, on Thursday night.

Idaho led early but it did not last long.  Weber State would take the lead at 16-14 midway through the first half and never look back.

The Wildcats finished a scorching 14-of-24 (58.3%) from beyond the arc, pulling away early in the second half.  Player of the Year candidate Jeremy Senglin was hot all night, scoring 21, including five 3-pointers.  

Idaho shot well from the field, finishing at 50 percent (29-of-58), but hit just 5-of-14 (35.7%) from deep.

Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 13 points, while Brayon Blake added 11 points and seven boards.  Jake Straughan had a solid evening off the bench, going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc for nine points.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.