Nigel Williams-Goss named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list

By Gonzaga Athletics

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list, announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, Wednesday. The award is presented to the nation's most outstanding basketball player.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the midseason list is comprised of 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport's most prestigious honor, based on their performances during the first half of the 2016-17 season.

Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (15.3 points per game), rebounds (6.1 per game), assists (4.8 per game) and steals (1.7 per game). He ranks 10th in the West Coast Conference in scoring, 11th in rebounds, seventh in assists and third in steals. The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 90.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Williams-Goss had a career night at San Francisco last Thursday to help No. 5 Gonzaga remain unbeaten. The Zags cruised to the road win behind his career-high 36 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field. The redshirt junior connected on three of his four shots from three-point range as well. He made all nine of his shots from the free-throw line. He pulled down 11 rebounds, recording the first double-double of the season for the Zags. Williams-Goss also dished out six assists to just one turnover. He became the fifth player in the last 20 years with 35 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and 80 percent shooting from the field in a game.

The leading candidates will be further pared to 20 top players in early February. Fifteen top players who have proven to their universities that they are also making progress toward graduation and maintaining at least a cumulative 2.0 GPA will be submitted to voters on the Final Ballot prior to the NCAA Tournament. The ten-man Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament, while the 41st annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the nation's most outstanding basketball player will be the anchor presentation of the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show presented by Wendy's on ESPN2 on April 7.

The Zags (15-0, 3-0 West Coast Conference) welcome Loyola Marymount (8-7, 1-3 WCC) Thursday, before hosting No. 21 Saint Mary's (14-1, 4-0) Saturday.

