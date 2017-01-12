Chiefs blanked 5-0 in Everett

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs started a 4 games in 5 nights trip through the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League with a 5-0 shutout loss at Everett Wednesday evening. It was just the second time Spokane had been shut out this season, and the first since a 6-0 blanking at Brandon in October. With the loss, the Chiefs remain two points back of Portland for the 8th and final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Neither team scored in the first period as the Silvertips out shot the Chiefs 9-4. Everett would snap the scoreless draw with a goal 2:40 into the second period as Brandson Hein scored his first career goal to put the Tips up 1-0. The Silvertips would take a 2-0 lead midway through the second on a Connor Dewar shot from the top of the left circle and would take that advantage to the third. Everett out shot the Chiefs 12-7 in the period to hold a 21-11 shot advantage after two.

Spokane would get their first power play chance of the game early in the third, but the Chiefs would cough up a short handed goal by Devon Skoleski to pad the lead to 3-0. The Silvertips would add a power play goal midway through the third, and cap the scoring on a Riley Sutter goal at 12:36 to cap Everett’s third win over Spokane in 5 games this season. Everett out shot Spokane 34-23, while the Chiefs went 0-2 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill.

The Chiefs will head to Portland for the next two games of the road trip, starting on Friday night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mike Boyle will have the call on 1510 KGA, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30pm and the puck drop from Portland at 7:05pm.