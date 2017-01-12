Chiefs blanked 5-0 in Everett - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs blanked 5-0 in Everett

Courtesy: Larry Brunt/WHL Courtesy: Larry Brunt/WHL

Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs started a 4 games in 5 nights trip through the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League with a 5-0 shutout loss at Everett Wednesday evening. It was just the second time Spokane had been shut out this season, and the first since a 6-0 blanking at Brandon in October. With the loss, the Chiefs remain two points back of Portland for the 8th and final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Neither team scored in the first period as the Silvertips out shot the Chiefs 9-4. Everett would snap the scoreless draw with a goal 2:40 into the second period as Brandson Hein scored his first career goal to put the Tips up 1-0. The Silvertips would take a 2-0 lead midway through the second on a Connor Dewar shot from the top of the left circle and would take that advantage to the third. Everett out shot the Chiefs 12-7 in the period to hold a 21-11 shot advantage after two.

Spokane would get their first power play chance of the game early in the third, but the Chiefs would cough up a short handed goal by Devon Skoleski to pad the lead to 3-0. The Silvertips would add a power play goal midway through the third, and cap the scoring on a Riley Sutter goal at 12:36 to cap Everett’s third win over Spokane in 5 games this season. Everett out shot Spokane 34-23, while the Chiefs went 0-2 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill.

The Chiefs will head to Portland for the next two games of the road trip, starting on Friday night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mike Boyle will have the call on 1510 KGA, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30pm and the puck drop from Portland at 7:05pm.

