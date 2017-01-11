Luke Falk announces he is returning for his redshirt-senior season

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State quarterback Luke Falk announced he is returning for his redshirt-senior season. Below is his statement.



"After much consideration I wanted to let Cougar football fans know that I will be returning for my senior season in 2017. The chance to play one final season with my teammates and friends, continue our development under a great coaching staff, and the opportunity to achieve more for Washington State football all went into my decision. We have much more to accomplish and I am excited to spend another season in Pullman. Thanks for all your support. Go Cougs!" - Luke Falk