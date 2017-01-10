Final AP Top 25 Football Rankings - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Final AP Top 25 Football Rankings

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
As arguably one of the greatest national championships in college history ended last night, it only means one thing, the offseason is upon us. And with the college football season coming to an end, the final AP top 25 rankings have been revealed.

Five Pac-12 teams make the final cut, but it's not the Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies sitting atop of the Pac, but it's USC coming in at #3. Washington finishes the season ranked #4, Stanford at #12, Colorado at #17, Utah at #23 and Washington State finishes in the receiving votes.

AP Top 25 Rankings

1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. USC
4. Washington
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Wisconsin
10. Michigan
11. Oklahoma State
12. Stanford
13. LSU
14. Florida
15. Western Michigan
16. Virginia Tech
17. Colorado
18. West Virginia
19. South Florida
20. Miami
21. Louisville
22. Tennessee
23. Utah
24. Auburn
25. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 83, Georgia Tech 47, Nebraska 38, Western Kentucky 32, Air Force 30, Pittsburgh 21, Boise State 19, Iowa 14, Minnesota 12, Tulsa 10, BYU 9, Temple 8, Houston 8, North Carolina 8, Washington State 1, Navy 1

