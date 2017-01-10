Final AP Top 25 Football Rankings

As arguably one of the greatest national championships in college history ended last night, it only means one thing, the offseason is upon us. And with the college football season coming to an end, the final AP top 25 rankings have been revealed.

Five Pac-12 teams make the final cut, but it's not the Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies sitting atop of the Pac, but it's USC coming in at #3. Washington finishes the season ranked #4, Stanford at #12, Colorado at #17, Utah at #23 and Washington State finishes in the receiving votes.

AP Top 25 Rankings

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. USC

4. Washington

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Wisconsin

10. Michigan

11. Oklahoma State

12. Stanford

13. LSU

14. Florida

15. Western Michigan

16. Virginia Tech

17. Colorado

18. West Virginia

19. South Florida

20. Miami

21. Louisville

22. Tennessee

23. Utah

24. Auburn

25. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 83, Georgia Tech 47, Nebraska 38, Western Kentucky 32, Air Force 30, Pittsburgh 21, Boise State 19, Iowa 14, Minnesota 12, Tulsa 10, BYU 9, Temple 8, Houston 8, North Carolina 8, Washington State 1, Navy 1