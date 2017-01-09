Gonzaga stays put at #5 in latest AP Poll - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga stays put at #5 in latest AP Poll

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Zags remain at #5 in latest AP Top 25 Poll Zags remain at #5 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain ranked number five in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, but that could change after this week.

Gonzaga will face arguably their toughest matchup of the season so far when they host the 21st ranked Saint Mary's Gaels this Saturday. Other matchups that could shake up the Top 25 will take place Tuesday, as undefeated and first ranked Baylor takes on the tenth ranked West Virginia Mountaineers, and the third ranked Villanova Wildcats host the 15th ranked Xavier Musketeers.

AP Top 25
RK TEAM RECORD PTS
1 Baylor (55) 15-0 1,608
2 Kansas (8) 14-1 1,517
3 Villanova (1) 15-1 1,499
4 UCLA (1) 16-1 1,433
5 Gonzaga 15-0 1,366
6 Kentucky 13-2 1,327
7 Duke 14-2 1,173
8 Creighton 15-1 1,111
9 Florida State 15-1 1,071
10 West Virginia 13-2 972
11 North Carolina 14-3 902
12 Butler 14-2 880
13 Oregon 15-2 869
14 Louisville 13-3 744
15 Xavier 13-2 651
16 Arizona 15-2 634
17 Purdue 14-3 584
18 Wisconsin 13-3 581
19 Virginia 12-3 580
20 Notre Dame 14-2 468
21 Saint Mary's 14-1 377
22 Cincinnati 13-2 256
23 Florida 12-3 252
24 Minnesota 15-2 167
25 USC 15-2 20
25 Kansas State 13-2 20
  • Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa State 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Wichita St 2, Dayton 2, Nevada 2
  • Dropped from rankings: Virginia Tech 21, Indiana 25

