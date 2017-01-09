Gonzaga stays put at #5 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain ranked number five in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, but that could change after this week.

Gonzaga will face arguably their toughest matchup of the season so far when they host the 21st ranked Saint Mary's Gaels this Saturday. Other matchups that could shake up the Top 25 will take place Tuesday, as undefeated and first ranked Baylor takes on the tenth ranked West Virginia Mountaineers, and the third ranked Villanova Wildcats host the 15th ranked Xavier Musketeers.