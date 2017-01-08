Vandals pick up first Big Sky win in thrilling fashion over MSU

The University of Idaho will join the Big Sky in football in 2018, and EWU will play the Vandals on Oct. 27, 2018, in the first meeting between the two schools since 2012 when Eastern won in Moscow 20-3.More >>
Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg).More >>
Bliznyuk became all-time leading scorer in Big Sky and EWU history with 2,169 points, breaking the previous league record of 2,102 and smashing the previous school record of 1,803.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>
Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.More >>
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.More >>
Franks announced on Twitter on Monday that he has yet to sign an agent, but has intentions to do so. Players that sign an agent cannot return to school the following season, even if the go undrafted.More >>
Also beginning next season, the men’s and women’s championship format will change, whereby seeds 7-10 will compete in the opening round, seeds 5-6 will first participate in the second round, seeds 3-4 will first participate in the third round, and the top two seeds will play their first game in the semifinal round.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament.More >>
The Pavilion on the campus of UC Davis proved to be one of the toughest places in the country to play this season. The Idaho Vandals learned that first hand, falling to the Aggies 82-62 in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Thursday.More >>
Taylor Pierce was exceptional, tying a career-high with 29 points and nine 3's, a new Big Sky Tournament record.More >>
The Vandals move to 22-9 on the year, the seventh most wins in a season in program history.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz helped close out the win with a game-high 27 points. She went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and scored 12 of Idaho's 21 fourth-quarter points.More >>
Without one of their veterans, the Vandals needed somebody to step up on Saturday night. Instead, everybody did, as Idaho took the 68-62 win over Weber State on the road to get win number 20 on the season.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho- The Idaho Vandals and Weber State Wildcats played a grind-it-out battle inside Memorial Gym on Saturday. Both teams got to the free-throw line in abundance, but it was the hot shooting of Weber State that downed the Vandals, 105-88, on Senior Day. Junior Mikayla Ferenz recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season, totaling a game-high 33 points. She passed former Vandal Alyssa Charlston for sixth all-time on Idaho's scoring list. Senior Geraldin...More >>
Idaho did not shoot above 36 percent in any of the four quarters. The team's best showing was its 5-for-14 (35.7 percent) in the first quarter.More >>
A 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to play did the Vandals in on Thursday night, as Idaho fell to Idaho State, 86-83.More >>
Idaho's big three of Mikayla Ferenz, Taylor Pierce and Geraldine McCorkell provided the offensive spark for the Vandals. They combined for all but four of Idaho's points.More >>
